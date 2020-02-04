Prep roundup: Talladega survives resistance from Cleburne County in 102-73 win

Talladega High School’s boys basketball team survived a scare from Cleburne County on Tuesday night at Chuck Miller Arena.
The Tigers only led by five midway through the third but managed to turn it on in the fourth to defeat the visiting Tigers 102-73 in the semifinals of the Class 4A, Area 9 Tournament.
Talladega won the first two matchups this season by 40 or more points, but Cleburne County played hard, which allowed its team to stick around.
Cleburne County trailed 65-60 in the third stanza, but the defending 4A champions went on a 9-0 run to take a 74-60 lead into the final period.
Talladega outscored Cleburne County 28-13 in the fourth.
Kobe Simmons led the way with 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. D’Corian Wilson scored 28 points and dished out six assists.
Michael McGregor scored 11 points for the Tigers.
Talladega will face Anniston on Thursday for the area championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.
CHILDERSBURG 68, OAK GROVE 48
Demetrius Huff scored 23 points to lead the Tigers past Oak Grove in the Class 4A, Area 8 semifinals on Tuesday at Montevallo.
With the victory, Childersburg advances to the area championship game against Montevallo on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Childersburg led 15-11 at the end of the first and took a 39-25 lead into halftime.
The Tigers led 56-37 going into the final stanza.
Issac Celestine scored 14 points for Childersburg while Jalen Cook chipped in nine.