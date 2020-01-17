Prep roundup: Talladega knocks off Oxford in OT

Talladega High School’s boys basketball team knocked off Class 6A Oxford in a 77-71 overtime thriller at Chuck Miller Arena on Friday night.
Tigers junior guard Nigel Scales scored the game-tying basket to force overtime after he found himself on the receiving end of a 40-foot pass from senior guard D’Corian Wilson. On the back end of overtime, Scales hit four clutch free throws to push the game out of reach.
Wilson led Talladega with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Junior guard Arron Greene (17), senior guard Kobe Simmons (14) and senior guard Rontavious Barclay (10) each finished with double-digit point totals. Simmons added eight rebounds.
The Tigers (17-4) will face the winner of B.B. Comer and Fayetteville on Tuesday night at 7 at Sylacauga in the Talladega County Tournament.
CHILDERSBURG 55, CENTRAL COOSA 41
At Childersburg, the 4A Tigers picked up a win over the defending 2A state champion Cougars.
Junior Ja’Ruis Celestine sparked the Childersburg offense with 16 points and added five steals, three rebounds and an assist.
Tigers senior forward Demetrius Huff controlled the boards with 13 rebounds. He also contributed nine points, two steals, two assists and a block.
Childersburg senior forward Cordell Spear finished with 10 points, two rebounds and an assist.
The Tigers (16-7) will face Talladega County Central on Monday night at 7 at Sylacauga in the Talladega County Tournament.
GIRLS
CHILDERSBURG 57, CENTRAL COOSA 21
At Childersburg, the Lady Tigers had more to celebrate than their victory over 2A Central Coosa on Friday night.
A pair of seniors, power forward Ke’Asia McKinney and point guard Eunique McKinney, were honored with basketballs commemorating the 1,000th point of their respective varsity careers.
According to Lady Tigers head coach Gavin King, Ke’Asia achieved the feat earlier in the week and was recognized at halftime, while Eunique hit the mark in the second quarter. Eunique, the team’s leading scorer against the Lady Cougars with 13 points, was presented with her basketball during the timeout.
Eleven Childersburg players produced points in the win.
The Lady Tigers (19-3) will face the winner between Lincoln and Munford on Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 at Sylacauga in the Talladega County Tournament.
WINTERBORO 54, RAGLAND 23
At Alpine, the Lady Bulldogs routed 1A, Area 9 foe Ragland.
Winterboro freshman Kya Brown delivered a 25-point outing, which included five 3-pointers.
Senior Taniya Garrett scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half.
The Lady Bulldogs (13-5, 5-2) will face Fayetteville on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Sylacauga in the Talladega County Tournament.
THURSDAY
BOYS
MONTEVALLO 73, CHILDERSBURG 59
At Montevallo, the Tigers fell to the Bulldogs in 4A, Area 8.
Senior forward Demetrius Huff produced a double-double for Childersburg (11 points, 14 rebounds), while senior Jalen Cook led the team with 13 points, three rebounds and two steals.
Junior Ja’Rius Celestine chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
GIRLS
CHILDERSBURG 53, MONTEVALLO 25
At Montevallo, the Lady Tigers finished off a sweep of 4A, Area 8 play and earned the opportunity to host the area tournament in February for the second consecutive season.
Senior point guard Eunique McKinney contributed 15 points, six rebounds and six steals for Childersburg.
Nine Lady Tigers scored in the contest.