Talladega High School’s boys basketball team cruised past defending Class 2A state champion Coosa Central 72-53 on Tuesday night at Chuck Miller Arena.
The Tigers (2-0) jumped ahead of the Cougars 19-10 in the first stanza and they took a 40-24 lead into intermission. Talladega held a 53-38 advantage going into the final period.
Senior Rontavious Barclay led Talladega with 19 points. Kobe Simmons recorded his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Arron Greene also posted a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. D’Corian Wilson chipped in with 11 rebounds and four steals.
Talladega hosts Ben Russell on Thursday at 7 p.m.
On Monday, Talladega defeated Etowah 79-47 in its season opener.
Kobe Simmons led the way with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Arron Greene recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. D’Corian Wilson finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Keontae Funderburg pitched in with eight points and nine rebounds.
GIRLS
Fayetteville High School’s girls basketball team defeated Victory Christian 40-12 in its season opener on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wolves (1-0) used strong defense in the second half to seal the victory. Fayetteville outscored the Lady Lions 22-2 to put the game out of reach.
Eighth-grader Kat Holley led the way with 14 points for Fayetteville. Ginna McCain and Shania Coleman chipped in with nine points apiece.
Fayetteville hosts ASD on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.