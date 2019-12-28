Prep roundup: Talladega falls to Fyffe in Scottsboro tourney

The Class 4A Talladega High School boys basketball team fell victim to 2A Fyffe’s prowess at the free-throw line in a 92-75 loss in the Scottsboro Christmas Tournament Shootout championship game Saturday.
The Red Devils went 26 of 32 (81.3 percent) at the charity stripe.
Talladega senior guard Kobe Simmons led the Tigers with 29 points. Senior guard D’Corian Wilson added 16, while junior guard Arron Greene chipped in 10.
The Tigers (10-4) will host 4A, Area 9 foe Cleburne County on Thursday night at 7 at Chuck Miller Arena.
FRIDAY
TALLADEGA 51, AUBURN 50
At Scottsboro, the defending 4A state champions eked out a victory over 7A Auburn courtesy a pair of free throws by senior guard Kobe Simmons with 12 seconds to play.
Simmons finished with 16 points, while senior guard D’Corian Wilson contributed 15 and seven rebounds.
THURSDAY
TALLADEGA 66, MADISON ACADEMY 52
At Scottsboro, the Tigers cruised past the Mustangs in the first round of the Scottsboro Christmas Tournament Shootout.
Talladega senior guard Kobe Simmons paced his squad with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Senior guard D’Corian Wilson registered 15 points and added four steals.
Junior guard Nigel Scales gave the Tigers a 10-point effort, while junior guard Arron Greene shined on the boards with 12 rebounds.