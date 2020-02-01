Prep roundup: Talladega defeats Central Clay County on senior night

No. 1-ranked Class 4A Talladega defeated Central Clay County 62-39 on senior night on Friday night. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 21-5 record.
Talladega’s Kobe Simmons led all scorers with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Arron Greene added 10 points, while Rontavious Barclay scored nine. Keontae Funderburg chipped in eight points and seven rebounds. D’Corian Wilson dished out five assists for the Tigers
Talladega hosts Cleburne County in the 4A, Area 9 Tournament on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
BOYS
CHILDERSBURG 59, TALLADEGA COUNTY CENTRAL 32
At Childersburg, the Tigers cruised to a victory over the Fighting Tigers.
Junior guard Xavione McMeans led Childersburg with 12 points and added two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Senior forward Demetrius Huff produced another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
After leading the opening frame 11-6, Childersburg outscored TC Central 16-5 in the second quarter to end the half ahead 27-11.
GIRLS
CHILDERSBURG 60, TALLADEGA COUNTY CENTRAL 31
At Childersburg, the Lady Tigers asserted their dominance over the Lady Fighting Tigers for the second night in a row.
Senior forward Jakiah Roston came up big on senior night with 15 points, while senior point guard Eunique McKinney chipped in 12 points.
LINCOLN 61, MUNFORD 34
At Lincoln, the Lady Golden Bears earned their third victory over the Lady Lions this season.
Lincoln senior point guard Jayla Morris joined the 1,000-point club with a 30-point outing. She entered the contest needing just three to achieve the milestone.
Lady Golden Bears junior guard Bailey Gowers finished with 18 points, while senior guard Keishaunna Strown contributed 10 points.