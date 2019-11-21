Talladega High School’s boys basketball team throttled Class 6A Benjamin Russell 82-38 at Chuck Miller Arena on Thursday night.
The Tigers held a 22-9 advantage after the first quarter and led 39-22 at halftime. Senior guard Kobe Simmons scored 18 of his team-high 24 points before the break and added seven rebounds.
Talladega outscored the Wildcats 29-8 in the third frame to extend the gap to 67-30 going into the final period.
Junior guard Arron Greene posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guard D’Corian Wilson added 10 points for the Tigers.
Talladega senior guard Rontavious Barclay finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
The Tigers (3-0) are scheduled to play at Central Clay County at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, but Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said that game may be pushed to a later date depending on if the Volunteers advance further in the 5A football playoffs.
If that game is rescheduled, Talladega’s next game will be at home against Handley on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Handley defeated Talladega 67-62 in the 2018-19 season.
Girls
Fayetteville 46, Alabama School for the Deaf 16
At Fayetteville, The 2A Lady Wolves held the 1A Lady Silent Warriors scoreless in the fourth quarter to stay unbeaten.
ASD led 6-4 after the first period, but Fayetteville pulled ahead 17-12 before the intermission.
Fayetteville outscored ASD 29-4 in the second half and extended its lead to 28-16 in the third stanza.
Junior Shania Coleman led the Lady Wolves with 21 points. Eighth-graders Leah Platt and Kat Holley contributed 10 points apiece.
Fayetteville (2-0) will host B.B. Comer on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Childersburg 67, B.B. Comer 21
At Childersburg, the 4A Lady Tigers cruised to a victory and played 19 girls against the 3A Lady Tigers.
Senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guard Eunique McKinney made her presence felt across the stat sheet with 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Eighth-grade center Aubrey Foy contributed 11 points, while adding five steals and five rebounds. Senior center Shakira Young pulled down nine boards.
Childersburg (3-0) will host Sylacauga tonight at 6 p.m.