Sylacauga High School’s baseball team swept No. 1-ranked St. Paul’s in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night in Mobile.
The Aggies won the first game 4-3, then took the second 7-0 to claim the series.
Sylacauga (21-6) will play the winner of Bibb County/Charles Henderson next Friday in the quarterfinals. Bibb County and Charles Henderson split the first two games of their series Friday. The third and decisive game will be today at 1 p.m.
The Aggies won a thriller in the opener.
With the score tied at 3-all in the top of the seventh, Andrew Schmidt hit the game-winning RBI single. Tyler Thompson earned the win for Aggies.
In the second game, it was all Sylacauga.
St. Paul’s pitcher gave up a walk with the bases loaded to put the Aggies ahead 1-0 in the second inning. Sylacauga added three runs in the third to increase its margin to 4-0.
In the fifth, Jordan Ridgeway hit a solo home run to increase the advantage to 5-0. It was Ridgeway’s seventh homer of the season.
An error on St. Paul’s allowed two runs to score to give Sylacauga a 7-0 lead later in the inning.
Luke Vincent earned the win. The sophomore pitched six scoreless innings.
Schmidt came in to get the final three outs.
Class 6A
The Pell City High School baseball team split the first two games of a second-round Class 6A playoff series at Cullman on Friday night.
The third and decisive game will be today at 2 p.m.
The Panthers won the first game 4-3 in eight innings. Cullman kept its season alive in the second game, prevailing 7-1.
John Tate hit the game-winning RBI single in the opener.
Bailey Watkins walked to get the eighth-inning rally started for the Panthers. Blake Miller’s sacrifice bunt moved Watkins to second base. Tate singled to right field to score Watkins to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead.
Andrew Wilson shut down Cullman in the bottom half of the frame. The Panthers got two groundouts, and Wilson recorded a strikeout to end the game.
Noah Hathorn hit a two-run homer to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the first. Clayton Hildebrand scored off an error in the second to increase Pell City’s lead to 3-0
In the fourth, Cullman cut the margin to 3-2 on a two-run homer.
The Bearcats tied the game in the seventh on a strikeout when the ball got away from the catcher, allowing the runner from third to score.
In the second game, Cullman scored three runs in the first. The Bears added a run in the sixth and three in the seventh to make it 7-0.
The Panthers’ lone run came courtesy an RBI double by Collier Slovensky. Wilson was the losing pitcher.