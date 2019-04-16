Pell City High School’s baseball team cruised to a 10-5 victory over Oxford on Tuesday night.
Drew Wilson drove in a pair of runs, while Clayton Hildabrant, Noah Hathorn, Kolten Fincher, Canaan Garrett and Blake Miller each picked up an RBI.
All Panthers in the batting order scored a run with one exception -- Jackson Sweatt -- who reached home twice.
Pell City held a 10-2 lead going into the top of the seventh frame, where the Yellow Jackets had their most successful offensive inning. Oxford scored three runs before running out of outs.
Fincher picked up the victory from the mound in five innings of work. He struck out two, walked four, gave up five hits and allowed two runs.
The Panthers will host Minor in a first-round Class 6A playoff series that begins with a doubleheader on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.