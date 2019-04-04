Pell City High School’s baseball team defeated Pinson Valley 7-3 to win the Class 6A, Area 12 championship Thursday.
The Panthers will host the opening round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Pell City scored five runs in the second inning.
Bailey Watkins hit an RBI single to score Kolten Finch to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead
Collier Slovensky increased the margin with a single to score Canaan Garrett to make it 2-0, and the Panthers took a 3-0 lead on a balk that allowed the runner from third to score.
Clayton Hildebrant hit a two-run single that increased Pell City’s advantage to 5-0.
The Panthers added a run in the fifth, pushing their advantage to 6-0. Andrew Wilson hit a sacrifice fly to score Jackson Sweatt.
Pinson Valley scored two runs in the sixth to cut the margin to 6-2, but Pell City got one of those runs back in the seventh. Wilson hit an RBI single to score Hildebrant.
Pell City swept the doubleheader, defeating the Indians 14-5 in the second game.
The Panthers (16-7, 6-0) have won nine of their last 10 and will travel to Corner on Saturday at 1 p.m.
LINCOLN 17, TALLADEGA 1
The Golden Bears defeated 4A, Area 9 foe Talladega on Thursday to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2012.
Lincoln (10-11, 5-0) broke the game open in the third, scoring 11 runs.
Jack Wood, Jarrod McBurnett, Tristan Payton, Dawson Jackson and Zach Hardy all had two hits for Lincoln. Hardy recorded three RBIs, while Jackson and Payton drove in two runs apiece.
Woods earned the win.
Lincoln head coach Jeff Lumpkin was proud of how hard his team worked to punch its ticket to the postseason.
“The guys are excited,” Lumpkin said.”They have been working hard and improving every week. I'm proud of them and I'm excited about them getting an opportunity to represent Lincoln High School in the state playoffs.”