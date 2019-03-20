Cason Gardner hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift No. 2 ranked Fayetteville past Class 2A, Area 7 foe Reeltown 1-0 on Tuesday night.
JB Matson scored the winning run on Gardner’s single.
Peyton Wesson earned the win for the Wolves. Wesson recorded 14 strikeouts while only allowing one hit in the complete game victory.
Fayetteville (10-4, 1-0) travels to take on Reeltown on today at 4:30 p.m.
PELL CITY 13, CLAY-CHALKVILLE 0
At Pell City, The Panthers had their way with Clay-Chalkville’s pitchers on Tuesday night. Pell City recorded 15 hits against the Cougars en route to an impressive five-inning win against their rivals in Class 6A, Area 12.
Clayton Hildebrant and Jackson Sweatt led the way at the plate for the Panthers. Both Hildebrant and Sweatt recorded three hits and three RBIs apiece. Sweatt hit a two-run homer for the Pell City.
Kolton Fincher went 1-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs.
Canaan Garrett went 3-for-4 from the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Noah Hathorn went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Blake Miller had a hit and an RBI for the Panthers.
Pell City will host Clay-Chalkville on Thursday. The first game of the doubleheader is set to start at 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
FAYETTEVILLE 20, B.B. COMER 4
At B.B. Comer, the Lady Wolves throttled the Lady Tigers on Tuesday night.
The win extended Fayetteville’s winning streak to three games.
Julie Shell, Allye Buttram, Jessica Darling and Emma Poore each recorded three hits apiece for Fayetteville.
Darling earned the win for the Lady Wolves. Darling pitched 4 2/3 innings and relief pitcher Hana Green came into pitch 1 1/3 innings. Combined, they allowed four earned runs and two walks.
Fayetteville (6-4) takes on Munford today at 4:30.
MUNFORD 9, CENTRAL CLAY 8
At Lineville, the Lady Lions opened 5A, Area 7 play with a win over the Lady Volunteers.
Munford led 9-3 in the bottom of the seventh, but they struggled to put the game away. Central Clay County’s comeback attempt fell short as the Lady Volunteers scored five runs to cut the deficit to one run.
Lexi Smith earned the win from the circle for Munford. India Curry also pitched and struck out four batters.
Curry went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Lady Lions. Jayea Gladden recorded two hits and a pair of RBIs. Emma Hayes had two hits for Munford. Taylor Darby drove in two runs.
Munford (9-8) travels to take on Fayetteville today at 4:30.
SOCCER
LINCOLN 7, TALLADEGA, 0
At Talladega, Nick Pope scored six goals to lead the Golden Bears past the Tigers on Tuesday night.
Pope has 39 goals on the season for the Golden Bears.
Midfielder Grayson Phillips also scored a goal for Lincoln.
The Golden Bears return to action tonight at Southside-Gadsden at 6.