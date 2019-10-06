Fayetteville High School’s football team fell to Class 2A, Region 4 foe LaFayette 57-20 on Friday night at Farmlinks Field.
The Bulldogs pounded the Wolves into submission with their ground attack, gaining 498 yards and seven touchdowns on 54 carries. Fayetteville held them to 12 points in the first half before LaFayette surged through the second.
“They just played a much better ballgame than we did,” Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh said. “We made some errors that you can’t make … It just kind of got away from us.”
The Wolves managed to find some offense in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Cason Gardner scored on a 52-yard run. Quarterback Blake Machen reached the end zone on an 11-yard run, and running back Casen Bryant added the Wolves’ final TD on a 19-yard run and converted a two-point play.
Fayetteville (4-2, 1-2) will host region foe Thorsby 3-4 (2-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Pell City 45, Etowah 6
The Panthers ended their three-game losing streak in a huge way, upending the No. 4-ranked Class 5A Blue Devils on Friday night at Pete Rich Stadium.
The Panthers took a 21-0 halftime lead courtesy of a pair of touchdown runs -- both from 2 yards out -- by running back Kelton Seals and a 40-yard punt return touchdown by Ian Crow.
Seals finished his night with 101 yards on 23 carries, while quarterback Mitchell Gossett went 9 of 13 passing for 104 yards and a third-quarter touchdown (4 yards) to Kentrell Borden.
The Panthers added more second-half scores with a 29-yard field goal from Ethan Jett, an 8-yard run by David Keith and an interception return touchdown by Carson Walker.
Pell City (2-4, 0-3) will travel to face Clay-Chalkville (4-2, 0-2) on Friday night at 7.
Spring Garden 44, Talladega County Central 0
The Panthers steamrolled through the Fighting Tigers at Panther Stadium on Friday night.
TC Central head coach Chris Mahand said the overall performance of his team wasn’t good.
“We had nothing significant to report offensively or defensively,” he said. “We’re just a young team right now. We’re struggling to get through the season right now.”