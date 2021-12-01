Prep Roundup: Johnson, Sillmon leads TC Central past Childersburg

Faith Johnson and Amiya Sillmon combined for 55 points to lead TC Central past 64-52 on Monday night. Johnson scored 32 points for the Fighting Tigers while Sillmon recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds.
The Fighting Tigers jumped out an 18-8 lead in the first quarter, but Childersburg fought back to cut the lead 26-24 at halftime. The third quarter proved to be the difference as TC Central outscored Childersburg 19-11 to take a 45-35 lead into the final period.
BOYS
Pell City cruised past county foe St. Clair County xx-xx on Monday night. With the win, the Panthers improve to 4-1 on the season.
The Saints led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter, but Pell City would outscore St.Clair County 12-3 in the second quarter to take a 27-19 lead into halftime.
Evan Watson scored 12 points to lead the Panthers. Michael Snow scored 10 points while Baylor Smith chipped in with eight points for Pell City. Caleb Groce filled up the stat sheet for the Panthers as he recorded six points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals .