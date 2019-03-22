Fayetteville High School’s softball team used a fast start to rout county foe Munford 16-1 in five innings Thursday night.
The Lady Wolves put the game out of reach early as they scored nine runs in the opening frame.
That was more than enough run support for Fayetteville pitcher Jessica Darling. The senior allowed four hits and one run in five innings.
Darling also got it done in the batter’s box as she went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Allye Buttram recorded four hits for the Lady Wolves. Julie Shell and Natalie Ritchey both had two.
Fayetteville will take next week off before returning to action April 1 against Sylacauga. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Fayetteville.