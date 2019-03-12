Fayetteville High School’s baseball team edged Munford 3-2 on Tuesday night.
The Wolves got on the board in the first inning on a two-run homer by Jon Dalton Pate.
The Lions tied the game in the bottom of the frame, pushing across one earned run and one unearned run against Fayetteville ace Peyton Wesson.
The game remained tied until the sixth, when Daurian Cook hit a groundout, scoring Pate from third base.
Wesson earned the win. The senior stuckout 14 and worked a complete game.
Fayetteville hosts Childersburg on Saturday morning at 10.
PELL CITY 9, SHELBY COUNTY 4
At Pell City, the Panthers used two big innings to defeat Shelby County on Tuesday.
Pell City scored four runs in the first. The Panthers increased their lead to 5-0 in the third,
Shelby County scored four runs in the top of the fifth to cut the margin to 5-4, but Pell City put the game out of reach in the sixth by scoring four insurance runs to take a 9-4 advantage.
Mitchell Gossett earned the win. Gossett allowed four earned runs and four hits while walking three. He also recorded five strikeouts. Drew Wilson pitched three scoreless innings to earn the save.
Blake Miller led Pell City with two RBI’s and a run. Alex Tate and Jackson Sweatt both had two hits, one RBI and a run.
Kolton Fincher went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Canaan Garrett went 1-for-2 with a run. Noah Hathorn went 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Bailey Watkins recorded an RBI and a run.
The Panthers (6-4) travel to take on Mountain Brook tonight at 6:30.
SOFTBALL
LINCOLN 8, CLEBURNE COUNTY 6
The Lady Golden Bears continued their winning ways by besting the Lady Tigers for their seventh win in a row.
Lincoln catcher Justice Green went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, while second baseman Haylee Grace Mullinax also homered. Shortstop Ashley Williams picked up two RBIs on a double despite going 1 for 4.
Junior Morgan Allison (2 for 2), center fielder Christavia Curry (2 for 4), right fielder Kamryn Carr (2 for 4) and left fielder Laynie Chappell (2 for 3) also had strong outings at the plate.
Pitcher Callie Smith picked up the win. She gave up eight hits and one walk while striking out six.
The Lady Golden Bears (13-5-1) improved to 2-0 in Class 4A, Area 9.
Lincoln also took home the Talladega County Tournament championship with a 6-2 win over Sylacauga on Saturday night.
Lincoln will face Talladega on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.