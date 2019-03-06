Fayetteville High School’s baseball team defeated Childersburg 8-2 on Wednesday night.
JB Matson earned the win. He recorded five strikeouts while allowing three hits and two earned runs in six innings.
Fayetteville scored four runs in the second.
Sawyer Wales recorded an RBI on a groundout to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. Daurian Cook hit an RBI-double to increase the lead to 2-0. Kolter Usrey recorded a two-run hit to give the Wolves a 4-0 advantage.
Cook scored on a passed ball in the fourth to increase the margin to 5-0.
In the sixth, Cook drove in a run on a groundout. Jacob Vice hit a two-run single to increase the lead to 8-2.
Fayetteville (5-2) travels to take on Sylacauga tonight at 6:30.