Fayetteville High School’s baseball team cruised past Talladega 12-0 on Tuesday night.
The Wolves (4-2) had three pitchers combine for a no-hitter.
Peyton Wesson struck out six in two innings. Jacob Kornegay recorded two strikeouts while working two frames. Cason Gardner recorded a strikeout in an inning of action.
Ches Bryant reached base four times and scored two runs. Sawyer Wales had a two-run single. Gardner went 2-for-3 with two runs and a RBI.
The Wolves host Childersburg today at 4:30 p.m.
WINTERBORO 10, CENTRAL COOSA 1
At Alpine, Luke Wheeler recorded 11 strikeouts to lead the Bulldogs.
Wheeler (2-0) allowed five hits while walking a pair.
Wheeler, Phil Jones, Chase Rodham, Dontrell Duncan and Shaun Vincent all had hits for Winterboro. Jones hit a first-inning homer.
Winterboro (5-2) hosts Altamont on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.