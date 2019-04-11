Fayetteville High School’s baseball team swept a doubleheader against Central Coosa on Thursday to clinch its 11th straight playoff berth.
Fayetteville won the first game 12-2, and the Wolves wrapped up area play with a 20-3 win in the nightcap.
In the first game, JB Matson earned the win. He allowed an unearned run in two innings of action.
Zach Roberts led the way for the Wolves on Thursday. The senior hit a two-run home run and reached base on a walk.
Chance Owens went 2-for-2. Lawson Adams singled.
In the second game, Fayetteville scored all of its runs in two innings.
In the second, the Wolves pushed nine runs across the plate, then added 11 more in the third.
Dylan Green and Daurian Cook both recorded a hit and drove in three runs for Fayetteville. Matson hit an inside-the-park homer.
Joshua Bagley and Evan Baker recorded two hits apiece. Casen Bryant had an RBI single for the Wolves.
Bagley also earned the win.
Fayetteville closes out the regular season against Donoho and B.B. Comer on Saturday. The first game is set to start at 11 a.m.
The Wolves will take on Ranburne County in the first round of the playoffs next week.
SYLACAUGA 12, CENTRAL CLAY CO. 2
Zach Dew hit a pair of home runs to lead the Aggies past the Volunteers.
Sylacauga (15-6, 5-0 in Class 5A, Area 7 play) clinched the area regular-season title and home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs, which start next week.
Cole Porch earned the win. Porch pitched five scoreless innings.
Sylacauga returns to action Saturday morning at 11 against Thorsby
FAYETTEVILLE 11, CENTRAL COOSA 0
Peyton Wesson returned to his dominant ways Wednesday night as he threw a perfect game against the Cougars.
Wesson didn’t allow a hit or a walk in five innings. The senior struck out 10. Wesson only threw 49 pitches. He tossed “immaculate innings” -- three up, three down, all by strikeout, on nine pitches -- in both the first and second.
Zach Roberts and Ches Bryant led the way for the Wolves with a hit, two RBIs and a run apiece.
Kolter Usrey went 1-for-2 with two runs. Jacob Vice also went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run.