Prep Roundup: Faith Johnson scores 50 in TC Central’s win over West End

Faith Johnson scored a career-high 50 points in TC Central’s 65-59 win over West End on Tuesday in the Gaston Christmas Tournament. Johnson went 16-30 from the field and 17-21 from the free-throw line. The senior guard also had seven rebounds and two steals for the Fighting Tigers.
“I think for us it was big because that’s what we needed,” TC Central head coach Ebonie Ferguson said. “When people see Amiya (Sllmon) they are thinking that they are going to have to double, it opens things up for Faith. We basically try to take what the defense gives us. Tonight the defense was giving us Faith getting buckets, so that’s what we took.”
Johnson scored 18 of the team’s 21 points in the fourth quarter. TC Central outscored West End 21-15 in the fourth to earn the win.
Amiya Sillmon filled up the stat sheet for TC Central as she recorded eight points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Ice Gooden and Haven Suttle had nine and eight rebounds, respectively. TC Central outrebounded West End 48-17.
TC CENTRAL 73, SOUTHEASTERN 57
Amiya Sillmon scored 36 points in the Fighting Tigers win over Southeastern on Monday.
Faith Johnson scored 27 points for TC Central in the win.
BOYS
B.B. Comer defeated Ragland, 48-38 in the championship game of the Ragland Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.
Jordan Seals led the way for the Tigers with 15 points. Chris Wilson scored 14 points while Chris Wilson poured in 10 points for B.B. Comer.
SYLACAUGA 42, WOODLAWN 28
The Aggies snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Woodlawn on Tuesday in the Woodlawn Christmas Tournament.
Michri Taylor had 13 points and eight rebounds. Hayden Basinger and Jay Campbell scored six points apiece.
Sylacauga will take on Briarwood on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
PELL CITY 62, ASHVILLE 24
The Panthers jumped out a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and they took a 40-7 lead into halftime.
Easton Watson scored 15 points in the win for the Panthers. Michael Snow scored 13 points for Pell City. Caleb Groce and Braedan Brewis scored eight points apiece.