Prep roundup: Childersburg routs Leeds

Childersburg High School’s boys basketball team routed Class 4A, Area 8 foe Leeds 77-47 on Friday night at Childersburg.
Tigers senior forward Demetrius Huff served up a statistical buffet with 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Senior guard Jalen Cook scored 19 points and added five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Childersburg junior guard Ja’Rius Celestine contributed 14 points, three steals, three assists and a rebound.
The Tigers (14-6, 5-0) will travel to Bessemer to face area foe Oak Grove (10-7, 2-2) on Tuesday at 2 p.m.