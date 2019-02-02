Childersburg capped off a historic regular season with a 44-13 win over rival Sylacauga on Friday. The Lady Tigers finished the regular season with a 28-1 record. The 28 wins is a school record for Childersburg.
Seniors Yamaree Gaddis and Jailah Swain led the way for the Lady Tigers. Gaddis scored 16 points while Swain added 14.
FAYETTEVILLE 46, B.B. COMER 36
At Fayetteville, the Lady Wolves earned a Senior Night win over the Lady Tigers on Friday.
Fayetteville held a 26-10 advantage at halftime.
Natalie Ritchey and Emma Ray led the Lady Wolves with 11 points apiece.
Fayetteville will travel to Reeltown to face the Lady Rebels in the Class 2A, Area 8 tournament on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Boys
TALLADEGA 69, CENTRAL CLAY COUNTY 66
At Lineville, the Tigers won their season finale against the Volunteers.
The victory gives Talladega a 20-7 record on the season.
The Tigers nailed 9 of 12 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Kobe Simmons led the way with 23 point and 14 rebounds. Chaztin Tanner finished with 19 points.