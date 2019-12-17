Prep roundup: Childersburg girls remain undefeated in area with win over Leeds

Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team throttled Class 4A, Area 8 foe Leeds 76-19 on Tuesday evening.
Lady Tigers senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney led the onslaught with 21 points and six rebounds. Senior point guard Eunique McKinney produced a double-double (11 points, 10 steals) and added six assists.
Junior power forward La’Kenya Swain and senior shooting guard Gabby Wilson both scored 10 points. Seventh-grade point guard Rakiya Spell chipped in nine along with five steals.
Childersburg (11-1, 3-0) will face Paul Bryant on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Talladega County Central’s Lady Fighting Tigers Christmas Tournament.
BOYS
RAGLAND 70, OHATCHEE 38
At Ragland, the Purple Devils bested the Indians to improve to 9-1 on the season.
Ragland’s CJ Lawler paced his squad with 24 points and added 10 steals. Josh Phillips also delivered a double-double for the Purple Devils with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Sloan Phillips registered 16 points, six assists and four blocks for the winning squad, while Nate Kelley put up a 10-point, five-rebound effort.
Ragland will travel to face the Alabama School for the Deaf on Thursday night at 7.
SATURDAY
BOYS
CHILDERSBURG 87, INDIAN SPRINGS 42
At Pelham, the Tigers nailed 16 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half.
Childersburg featured five players who scored in double figures. Senior forward Qua Gilders and senior guard Quincy Holley both finished with 15 points, while senior guards Isaac Celestine and Ja’rius Celestine both gave the Tigers 12.
Senior forward Cordell Speer rounded out the quintet with 11 points.
FRIDAY
BOYS
VINCENT 57, CHILDERSBURG 53
At Vincent, Childersburg senior forward Demetrius Huff led his team with 27 points. Senior guard Jalen Cook added 11.