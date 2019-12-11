Childersburg High School’s boys basketball team defeated Class 4A, Area 8 foe Oak Grove 59-50 on Tuesday afternoon.
Childersburg improved to 7-2 on the season and 1-0 in area play.
Demetrius Huff led the way for the Tigers with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Ja’Rius Celestine scored 11 points. Terry Thomas had a solid outing as he scored six and pulled down seven rebounds.
Childersburg will travel to rival Vincent on Friday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
LINCOLN 83, CLEBURNE COUNTY 46
At Lincoln, the Golden Bears used a balanced attack to cruise past 4A, Area 9 foe Cleburne County on Tuesday night.
Brian Garrett led all scorers with 21 points. Tre Garrett added 14, while JD Davis contributed 11. Cam Reynolds chipped in 10.
Reese Morrison led Cleburne County with 13 points.
Lincoln (3-2, 1-1) hosts Anniston tonight at 7:30.
GIRLS
CHILDERSBURG 99, OAK GROVE 18
At Childersburg, the Lady Tigers throttled Oak Grove in 4A, Area 8 action Tuesday afternoon.
Senior small forward Jakiah Roston led the way with 22 points and five steals as six Lady Tigers scored in double figures. Junior power forward La’kenya Swain scored 14 points and pulled down seven boards.
Senior point guard Eunique McKinney posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 steals. McKinney also contributed six assists.
Senior shooting guard Gabby Wilson gave the Lady Tigers 11 points and five steals, while senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney (10 points, seven rebounds) and seventh-grade point guard Rakiya Spell (10 points, five boards) rounded out the group of top performers.
The Lady Tigers (8-1, 1-0) will travel to Vincent for a showdown with the Lady Yellow Jackets on Friday night at 6.