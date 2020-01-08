Prep roundup: Childersburg boys defeat Indian Springs

Childersburg High School’s boys basketball team won for the third time in three days with a 74-36 rout of visiting Indian Springs on Wednesday night.
Tigers senior Jalen Cook finished with 14 points, three rebounds and an assist, while Ja’rius Celestine added 10 points, two rebounds and three assists.
Lamarr Duncan gave Childersburg eight points, five steals, five assists and two boards.
The Tigers are off to a good start in their busiest week of the season. Childersburg will close out the week at home against Leeds on Friday.
LINCOLN 70, CENTRAL CLAY COUNTY 47
At Lincoln, Golden Bears junior guard Brian Garrett rained down seven 3-pointers en route to a 29-point effort Wednesday afternoon.
Senior guard Javion Surles finished second on the team with 19 points, while junior forward JD Davis scored all of his 11 points in the second half.
The Golden Bears will travel to Heflin to face Cleburne County tonight at 7.
GIRLS
LINCOLN 58, CENTRAL CLAY COUNTY 32
At Lincoln, Lady Golden Bears junior guard Bailey Gowers scored 19 points.
Lincoln held Central Clay County to two points in the third quarter after exiting the locker room with a 24-16 halftime advantage.
Senior point guard Jayla Morris put up 16 points for the Lady Golden Bears, while sophomore forward Makayla Groce chipped in 12.
Lincoln (3-8) will travel to face Cleburne County this afternoon at 5:30.
TUESDAY
BOYS
CHILDERSBURG 63, SACRED HEART 56
At Anniston, Demetrius Huff filled up the stat sheet for the Tigers as he recorded 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
Jalen Cook added 19 points and two steals for Childersburg.
SYLACAUGA 66, CENTRAL CLAY CO. 32
At Sylacauga, Shannon Grant scored 17 points to lead the Aggies. With the win, Sylacauga improved to 2-0 in Class 5A, Area 7.
Grant set the tone for Sylacauga with 12 points in the first quarter.
Crews Proctor and Chris Twymon scored 11 points apiece for Sylacauga (13-7). Sylacauga hit eight 3-pointers, including two by Grant.
Sylacauga will travel to take on rival Talladega on Friday night at 7:30.
MONDAY
BOYS
CHILDERSBURG 62, BEN RUSSELL 49
At Childersburg, Jalen Cook led the way with 17 points, six rebounds and a steal.
Demetrius Huff contributed 16 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked four shots.
Lamar Duncan chipped in nine points, six steals and four assists.
GIRLS
CHILDERSBURG 61, BEN RUSSELL 29
At Childersburg, four Lady Tigers finished in double figures.
Eunique McKinney led the way with 17 points. Ke’Asia McKinney and Gabby Wilson scored 11 apiece, while Jakiah Roston chipped in with 10.
The Lady Tigers also have a busy week, with four games on the schedule. Childersburg is 2-1 through the first three days as they fell 65-34 to Sacred Heart on Tuesday and beat Indian Springs on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers (16-3) will close out the week against Leeds on Friday.