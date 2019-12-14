Prep roundup: ASD beats MSD in Hackney Classic

The Alabama School for the Deaf boys basketball team picked up a 48-34 victory over the Mississippi School for the Deaf in the Hackney Classic on Saturday.
The Hackney Classic is a two-day, round-robin tournament hosted by ASD. Boys and girls teams from ASD, MSD, Atlanta Area School for the Deaf and South Carolina School for the Deaf participated.
The Bulldogs controlled the action in the first half and took a 19-14 lead into the break. ASD senior guard Cory McKinnie scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half as the Silent Warriors surged ahead 29-28 going into the final frame and outscored the Bulldogs 19-6 as the contest drew to a close.
Silent Warriors junior guard Michael Paige finished with 12 points.
The Bulldogs’ most effective weapon was Devons Meeks. He paced MSD’s offense with 20 points.
ASD defeated Atlanta 58-45 on Friday night. The Silent Warriors played South Carolina late Saturday. No score was available at press time.
GIRLS
CHILDERSBURG 64, INDIAN SPRINGS 26
At Pelham, the Lady Tigers routed Indian Springs on Saturday.
Childersburg senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney posted a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds), while senior point guard Eunique McKinney finished with 13 points and four steals.
Lady Tigers senior shooting guard Gabby Wilson and eighth-grade center Aubrey Foy both scored seven points. Foy added seven rebounds and four steals.
Childersburg improved to 10-1 with the victory.
FRIDAY
BOYS
LINCOLN 72, PELL CITY 48
At Pell City, Lincoln improved to 4-3 on the season.
Javion Surles and Brian Garrett scored 18 points apiece to lead the way for the Golden Bears.
Garrett scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half.
Tre Hines recorded 12 points, while Tre Garrett chipped in 10.
Kelton Seals led the way for Pell City with 13 points. Tre Evans scored 11 for the Panthers.
GIRLS
CHILDERSBURG 78, VINCENT 31
At Vincent, Lady Tigers senior point guard Eunique McKinney appeared all over the stat sheet in her team’s victory.
McKinney flirted with a quadruple-double, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, nine steals and nine assists.
Senior power forward Ke’Asia McKinney led Childersburg with 15 points.
Seventh-grade point guard Rakiya Spell added 13 and five steals, while junior power forward La’kenya Swain chipped in 11 points.
THURSDAY
BOYS
RAGLAND 86, JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN 82
At Ragland, CJ Lawler led the way for the Purple Devils with 31 points while dishing out three assists and making five steals in the showdown with the state’s No. 10-ranked team in Class 1A.
Sloan Phillips also had a big night as he recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Matt Trammel scored 12 points, while Josh Phillips went for a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Elijah Ball dished out 14 assists for Ragland.
GIRLS
TALLADEGA 59, LINCOLN 37
At Lincoln, the Lady Tigers routed the Lady Golden Bears.
Talladega took a 21-10 advantage into the second quarter and never looked back. The Lady Tigers led 31-19 at halftime. Eighth-grader Trinity Webb led Talladega with 22 points, while junior Cymarion Scales added 13.
A trio of Lady Golden Bears -- junior guard Bailey Gowers, sophomore forward Makayla Groce and senior point guard Jayla Morris -- finished with 10 points apiece.