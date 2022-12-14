 Skip to main content
Prep recap: Victory Christian girls struggle despite heroic efforts from Haley Hendrix

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Victory Christian junior Haley Hendrix continues to be a force for the Lions.

Last week she scored 82 total points in three games, but the Lions only win of the week came in a 53-17 victory over the Alabama School for the Deaf on Thursday.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep