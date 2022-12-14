Prep recap: Victory Christian girls struggle despite heroic efforts from Haley Hendrix

Victory Christian junior Haley Hendrix continues to be a force for the Lions.
Last week she scored 82 total points in three games, but the Lions only win of the week came in a 53-17 victory over the Alabama School for the Deaf on Thursday.
"We came out strong and were able to pull away early,” Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold said.
Hendrix recorded a double-double (28 points, 14 rebounds) and finished with 5 steals.
Her teammate, Amelia Haney just missed out on her own double-double when she finished the game with 9 points and 10 steals.
The Lions dropped game the first game of the week on Dec. 6 against Ragland 59-41, but the Lions did outscore the Purple Devils 21-7 in the third quarter to cut their deficit to six points.
From there, Ragland reasserted itself, outscoring the Lions 18-6 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Victory Christian also dropped Friday’s home contest to Woodland, 73-64.
Again, Hendrix recorded a double-double (32 points and 12 rebounds). She also finished with 4 steals.
Haney finished with 16 points, 5 assists and four steals of her own while Grace Haney scored 8 points.
The Lions trailed by only two points at the end of the first half, but were unable to keep up in the second half.
"Foul trouble in the second half hurt us,” Arnold said. “We had 3 players foul out. Even though we lost, we played really well against a great Woodland team. It was great to see Amelia Haney back on track after dealing with illness for several days."
