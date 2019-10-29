Sylacauga’s Cole Porch received a state accolade on Monday. The senior kicker was honored as the top player in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Special Teams Prep Spotlight for his play against Class 5A, Region 5 foe Munford on Friday.
Sylacauga trailed 22-19 with six seconds left in regulation, Porch booted a 54-yard field goal through the uprights to force overtime.
The Aggies would win the game 29-22 in overtime on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jordan Ridgeway.
Porch was 2 for 3 in field goal attempts and made all three of his extra points.
The 54-yard field was the longest in Sylacauga High School and Talladega County prep history based on field goals listed in the AHSAA Record Book.
The senior kicker joins six other prep place-kickers with 54-yard field goals in their careers.
Model of consistency
Sylacauga clinched a playoff berth for the eighth season in a row last Friday night against Munford. The Aggies (8-2) clinched the third seed in Class 5A, Region 5 and they will travel to take on Alexandria in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 8. Sylacauga has traveled in the first round of the postseason for each of the last eight seasons and 11 times overall under Matt Griffith in his 15 seasons at the helm.
This also marks the eighth season in a row that the Aggies have won seven or more games in a season.
End of the road
Talladega County Central and Winterboro both saw their respective postseason streaks come to an end. For TC Central, this will be its first time missing the playoffs since the 2012 season.
The Fighting Tigers are 0-9 on the season going into their season-finale at Central Coosa. If TC Central falls on Friday this will be their first winless season since 1977. Lack of depth, as well as playing several seventh and eighth graders, played a major role in the Fighting Tigers’ struggles this season.
This is also the first time that Winterboro will miss the playoffs since the 2015 season. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 6-3 record. Winterboro finished in a three-way tie for the final two postseason spots in Class 1A, Region 5, that came down to AHSAA Tiebreaker N -- “The team whose defeated opponents have the most victories.” Appalachian took the third seed due to having more wins by defeated opponents with 16. Winterboro only had 12, while Victory Christian had 10.
The fourth seed was determined by the head-to-head matchup between Winterboro and Victory. The Lions defeated the Bulldogs 21-14 to spoil homecoming.
Undefeated
Lincoln finished Class 4A, Region 4 play with a perfect 6-0 record. The Golden Bears wrapped up the feat last Friday night with a 34-7 win over Elmore County. This is the first time that Lincoln has finished undefeated in the region since the 2008 season. The Golden Bears finished that season with an 11-3 record and they advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
Moving on
Childersburg’s Ryan Logan committed to play baseball for Central Alabama Community College on Friday. Logan is the second Childersburg athlete to commit to college this season. Eunique McKinney committed to play basketball at Southern Union in September.