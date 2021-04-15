Prep golf: Hole in one helps Aggies win county title

SYLACAUGA — Marlee Watkins had the best round of golf of her career on Thursday afternoon. Watkins shot a 51 in the nine-hole match which included a hole-in-one. Watkins’ accomplishment was the highlight of the day as Sylacauga won the 2021 Talladega County Golf Tournament at the Sylacauga Country Club.
“It was hole No. 12 and I usually play really hard on that hole,” Watkins said. “It’s a ditch right in the middle (of the fairway) so I was really nervous. Both of the people I was playing against made it to the green on the first shot. I was talking to myself and saying that I am going into the ditch. The next thing I know that sucker was on the green and I was just glad to be on the green. It kept rolling and rolling then it went into the hole. I was in complete shock.”
Watkins’ hole-in-one came on hole No.12 which is 103 yards. She used a five iron to accomplish the rare feat.
“I thought I was able to have a heart attack,” she said. “I about dropped to the ground and dropped my clubs. It was pretty cool.”
Sylacauga head coach Greg Lane was shocked when he found out that Watkins made a hole-in-one. The 15-year coach said he is proud of Watkins’ accomplishment, but what thrilled him the most was the progress that she made on Thursday.
“We’ve had a goal and that is something that I do with all the kids,” Lane said,” I told her and Sydney (Harris) which is my other golfer that I need y’all to shoot 100. That’s what our goal has been and (Thursday) she shot a 102. We are getting there and that is what’s exciting. They are seeing the scores and they are seeing that it can get there. If you look at her progression through the year I think her first tournament was a 126, so we have cut 20 something strokes throughout the year. That’s pretty good.”
Watkins finished in fifth place in the tournament.
Her teammates Madelyn Friday shot a 42 while her younger sister Camilla Friday shot a 44. The Friday sisters finished in second and third place respectively which earned them all-county honors.
The Aggies were the only school to field a team in the competition. Lincoln was the only other county school represented and they only had one golfer participate in the tournament.
The lone Golden Bear, Skyler Hickman was the low medalist for the tournament as she shot a 41.
“I was kind of nervous because I have on long fingernails because of prom,” Hickman said. “We started out on No. 12 which was nerve-racking because of the ditch but I parred the hole, so it (was) a good start on the back nine. I have become accustomed to Sylacauga’s course because I play here so often. I just made good shots all day. I didn’t hit the ball the furthest, but I hit them straight and that benefited me a lot.”
Hickman’s round on Thursday was her best of the season. According to Lincoln’s head coach, Patty Hansen, Hickman lowered her score by 12 strokes.
“I am very proud of the way that she performed today,” Hansen said. “She stayed so focused and relaxed. She just enjoyed the day. I am really proud of her. With this being my first year coaching golf it has been an eye-opening experience. I have loved being with her and Mr. (Tony) Hickman. It has been great and fun. She is an awesome player and she has stayed focused all year. She has lowered her score every time she comes on a golf course to play.”