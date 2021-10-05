Prep football: Winterboro's James earns Player of the Week honors

Jashaslin James was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Winterboro football to a 58-0 win over TC Central on Friday.
“This honor would not have been possible without my offensive line,” James said. “Without my line I wouldn’t have been able to put up those types of stats.”
James was dominant against rival TC Central as he rushed for 208 yards and five touchdowns in the first half. The senior had touchdown runs of 25, 5, 19, 28 and 80 yards.
“We had a good game strategy for TC Central last week,” James said. “I want to separate myself from everybody else when I’m on the field. I want to be different. This week against Victory I have to hit the hole hard and fight for yards.”
Winterboro’s second-year head coach Skylar Mansfield is pleased with what he has seen from James this season.
“He is a special kid,” Mansfield said. “He worked his way to be mentioned for an award. Last year, he shared the backfield with Brody Hamm and he didn’t have as many carries. Now that he has the backfield to himself, he is able to get more carries and produce more.”
James was able to show his speed on his 80-yard touchdown run against TC Central. Mansfield credits the hard work that James put in during the offseason made that run possible.
“We talked this summer about him slimming down and being a little more explosive,” Mansfield said. “When he gets in the open field and his vision kicks in he can accelerate when he needs to and cut when he needs to. Slimming and being more explosive has really taken his game to another level. He kept his strength. He is on another level running the ball with him transitioning his body to be leaner.”
The Bulldogs (4-3, 3-1) will try to effectively clinch a playoff berth on Friday when they take on Victory Christian. James said it’s going to be vital for Winterboro to do its part in trying to secure one of the top two seeds in the region.
“It’s very important, we are not trying to get a three or four seed,” James said. “When you are a three or four seed you have to cross over with a one or two seed. We want to go as deep as we can in the playoffs.”
The Bulldogs success for the rest of the season will be determined with how well James can close out the season. Winterboro has had success this season when James has been able to run downhill and punish defenders with bruising runs.
James said the formula for him to continue to have success is simple.
“I just have to keep focus, grind hard and be humble,” James said. “I’m going to let God do what he do.”
James said that he tries to model his game after NFL rushing champions, Derrick Henry and Earl Campbell.
“Derrick Henry is a beast, he is a different type of animal,” James said. “He does things that other running backs can’t do. Earl Campbell was a powerhouse, he dominated.”