Prep football: The lastest poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Hoover (19); 10-0; 237
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 9-0; 163
5. James Clemens; 10-0; 112
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 70
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-3) 13, Oak Mountain (6-3) 12.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 9-0; 237
2. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 180
3. Mountain Brook; 8-1; 156
5. Spanish Fort; 8-1; 115
9. Pinson Valley; 6-3; 31
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 7-2; 19
Others receiving votes: Opelika (7-3) 10, Muscle Shoals (8-1) 5, Gardendale (7-2) 3, Oxford (6-3) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (17); 8-0; 231
2. Pleasant Grove (3); 8-1; 184
4. Guntersville; 8-1; 128
9. Central-Clay Co.; 7-2; 36
Others receiving votes: Fairview (8-1) 14, Sylacauga (7-2) 9, Tallassee (6-2) 8, Greenville (7-2) 4.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Madison Aca. (16); 8-1; 226
3. American Chr.; 8-1; 161
Others receiving votes: Priceville (8-1) 5, Bibb Co. (8-2) 4, Oneonta (9-1) 4.
*--Record includes two forfeit losses.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (19); 10-0; 237
2. Piedmont (1); 8-1; 170
5. Lauderdale Co.; 9-0; 111
10. Bayside Aca.; 7-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (6-3) 11, Montgomery Aca. (7-2) 8, Ohatchee* (7-2) 6, Slocomb (6-3) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-5) 1, Southside-Selma (8-1) 1.
*--Record includes one forfeit win.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clarke Co. (14); 8-1; 220
3. Mars Hill Bible; 7-2; 162
5. Spring Garden; 9-0; 113
Others receiving votes: Isabella (7-2) 11, Midfield (8-1) 6, Luverne (7-1) 3, Lexington (7-2) 2, Pisgah (6-3) 2, Tanner (6-3) 1.
*--Record includes six forfeit losses.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 8-0; 227
2. Sweet Water (4); 9-0; 191
5. Decatur Heritage; 8-2; 110
Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (7-2) 8, Millry* (7-2) 7, Sumiton Chr. (7-2) 4, Kinston (7-3) 2, R.A. Hubbard (6-3) 1.
*--Record includes one forfeit win.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (19); 9-0; 237
2. Escambia Aca.; 8-1; 177
3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 8-1; 166
4. Chambers Aca.; 8-1; 140
10. Lowndes Aca.; 7-3; 30
Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-4) 6, Crenshaw Chr. (6-2) 5, Macon-East (6-4) 5.