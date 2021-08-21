You have permission to edit this article.
Prep Football: The Daily Home scoreboard

Area scores from Friday’s action.

Friday

Leeds 40, Sylacauga 20

Catholic Montgomery 35, B.B. Comer 0

Fayetteville 21, Woodland 12

Lincoln 14, Southside 6

Ragland 40, Valley Head 18

Sumiton Christian 26, Victory Christian 6

