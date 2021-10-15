Prep football: Sylacauga uses huge first half to rout Talladega

TALLADEGA — Sylacauga took a business-like approach in their 49-14 win over county/region foe Talladega on Friday night. The Aggies got the job done early and they were able to have their starters on the sideline before halftime.
“Our kids watched the film and they understood that we were going to be the better team,” Sylacauga head coach Rob Carter said. “The main thing is you don’t want to go out there and expect the other team to lay down. We needed to play up to our potential and execute well. I was proud of them going out there and setting the tone early and allow those young to come in.”
With the win, the Aggies are one victory away from clinching the second seed in Class 5A, Region 4 for the playoffs. If Sylacauga can defeat Holtville they will host a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2001.
“Holtville took it away from the last year and made them not be able to host because they beat them,” Carter said. “Hopefully our guys will have a chip on their shoulder when they go into this game on Friday night. We are thinking about them now and we are going to work to execute well and beat them.”
Maleek Pope had another monster performance for the Aggies. Pope made the most of his limited touches Friday as he rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns on five carries. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back had touchdown runs of 19, 15, 75, and 1 yard.
With Pope given a lesser role Friday, Sylacauga was able to work on their passing game. Brayson Edwards threw for 116 yards which included a 27-yard touchdown to Riley Basinger.
“That was the game plan,” Carter said of Edwards throwing the ball more against Talladega. “We worked hard this week on some team pass stuff to really give Brayson (Edwards) the vision of a real game situation. He did a good job of delivering the ball. I don’t think we dropped but one football.”
What to know
—Over the past five games, Pope has rushed for 1,150 yards and 19 touchdowns.
—Talladega scored all 14 of their points in the second half. The Tigers got on the board early in the third quarter. Christopher Isbell scored on a 48-yard touchdown run. Talladega scored late in the fourth when Lacorey Wallace connected with Tayshaun Phillips for a 40-yard touchdown.
—Sylacauga’s reserved players scored 14 points against Talladega on Friday. Jakarriyan Cottingham found Johnathan Toney for a 28-yard touchdown. The Aggies also took to the air for their final touchdown of the game. Brady Thomas connected with Bryce Oden for a 17-yard touchdown.
Who said
—Talladega head coach Shannon Felder on his team’s inexperience: “We started a whole new offense and defense than what we had in the spring game. Everybody is new. You have some guys that are playing for you that are busting their butts and working hard. We have juniors that are first-year players but they are making those rookie mistakes. Those are things that we have to overcome. Hopefully, over time we don’t have those mistakes. Unfortunately, we continue to make them. … We love the team, and we love the guys. We just have to keep pounding the pavement.”
Next up
—Sylacauga (6-2) will host Holtville on Friday. Talladega (0-8) will travel to take on Elmore County