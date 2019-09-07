Week 2 of the high school football season has come to a close, and after the first week of region play for most teams in The Daily Home’s coverage area, it’s still too early to declare teams champions or dead in the water.
What can be determined is how much teams have improved from a season ago, even in a loss.
Here are three takeaways from Week 2 action:
Better than nothing
Two teams played much more competitive contests against their opponents than they did last season at this stage.
In a 41-21 loss to Spring Garden (1-1, 1-0) in Class 1A, Region 5, Winterboro (2-1, 0-1) got in its own way with four costly turnovers and double-digit penalties for the second consecutive week.
Still, it was a better showing than in 2018, when the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 33-0.
The Bulldogs are an enigma from week to week, and head coach Alan Beckett has said in the past this squad sometimes has trouble with the response to a win or loss, particularly when it defeats an opponent it should beat or loses to tough opponent even though the Bulldogs battled and kept fighting.
Winterboro’s opponent from Week 1, B.B. Comer (0-2, 0-1), had a tough draw against Saks (2-1, 1-0) in 3A, Region 6, but a 50-36 loss looks a lot better on paper than last year’s 49-0. At one point in the contest, the Tigers trailed the Wildcats 34-28.
A loss is still a loss, and not many coaches are thrilled about talk of moral victories. Still, both Winterboro and Comer are capable of doing good things if they correct the mistakes and find their identities.
Last undefeated team standing
Sylacauga (3-0, 1-0) bested Springville 42-21 on Friday night to stay undefeated. The Aggies are the last remaining unbeaten team in The Daily Home’s coverage area.
It bodes well for keeping head coach Matt Griffith’s standard for consistency intact. Since the 2008 season, the Aggies have won seven or more games in all but one season (5-5 in 2011).
It helps Sylacauga has such a strong stable of running backs who continue to drive the offense, and once quarterback J.D. DeLoach finds his rhythm, the Aggies can incorporate more passing into their explosive veer offense.
Sylacauga will host Moody on Friday at Legion Stadium, and it could be another lopsided score for the Aggies before the schedule starts to increase in difficulty.
Road rash
A few teams struggled on the road in blowout losses that could leave a bad taste in the mouths of those who took the hard “L.”
Fayetteville (2-1, 0-1) left Reeltown reeling after a 63-14 setback, but it’s not something the Wolves aren’t used to. They’ve never beaten Reeltown in football, so it may be too early to panic unless they limped away with serious injuries to key components of their squad.
For Talladega County Central (0-2, 0-1), the 44-6 loss to Appalachian could be costly once the dust settles in 1A, Region 5. The Fighting Tigers needed that win, and with Ragland, Winterboro, Comer, Spring Garden and Donoho among the Fighting Tigers’ next five opponents, the margin for error for head coach Chris Mahand’s squad is razor thin.