Prep football: Shannon Felder out as Talladega coach

The Shannon Felder era at Talladega is over. The Talladega City Board of Education voted not to renew Felder’s contract as the head football coach during a meeting on Thursday night.
“I would like to thank Mr. (Tony) Ball, the board members, and Dr. (Darius) Williams for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to be a part of a team that was able to win the first playoff game in school history and host the first playoff game in school history,” Felder said. “We were able to make the playoffs two of the three years that we were there and to be voted as Coach of the Year while I was there. I’m grateful for that.”
Felder had a 10-22 record in three seasons at the helm at Talladega, leading the Tigers to the playoffs in 2019 and 2020.
Felder took over the Talladega program in late July 2019 after Ted Darby was relieved of his coaching duties.
In Felder's first season, he led Talladega to a 6-5 record. After falling in the first round of the playoffs the previous two seasons, Felder was able to lead Talladega to a 20-18 first-round win on the road against Montevallo. The Tigers hosted their first playoff game in school history in the second round of the playoffs, falling to UMS Wright 31-6.
“The thing that I told the kids that were a part of that is that it could never be another first,” Felder said. “We were the first, we will always be the first and we will go down in history as the first. That’s something that I told them that they could always be proud of. I hope that those guys and those coaches that were a part of that can look back on that 5,10, 15 years from now and think about that day that it did happen with a lot of pride, happiness, and joy that they were a part of that team.”
In 2021, injuries and lack of depth proved to be costly for the Tigers as Talladega finished with a 1-9 record. In 16 seasons as a head coach, Felder has an 80-93 record.
In his three seasons at the helm, Felder and the Tigers made sure to give back to the community as they gave away food as well as cleaned up the area.
Felder said his goal was to be a positive part of the community and he still plans to have a role in the community even if he’s not the head football coach. Felder said his dad told him to honor his commitments regardless of the circumstance so that’s what he’s trying to do.
“I have been working with the mayor and the city manager on trying to put together programs so that these kids will have something to do when school is over with,” Felder said. “You will hear more about it as the weeks go by. We are trying to put together something. Even though the superintendent made the decision to move on, my commitment is to make Talladega a place where young kids can have something to go to and keep them off the streets. They will have a place that they can go to learn, participate in sports, learn different things and offer different stuff from the city standpoint that has never been offered before. “
Felder said he will miss the relationships that he built with the students.
“I loved the kids,” he said. “I wish the kids of Talladega, in all sports, I wish them tremendous success not just in school but out of school. I spent the last couple of years telling the kids to think about life after school. I shared business ideas with a lot of the kids. I told the kids if there is anything that I can do to help them as they move forward that I will do it. I had a staff of coaches that really tried to pour into the kids and be positive with the kids. We enjoyed coaching and teaching them. This year was just a difficult situation, but I trust God and I’m excited about what he has in store for me next. I have no ill feels or negative feelings about it. That’s the decision that the superintendent made and I respect it. It’s time to move on.”