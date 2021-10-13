Prep football rankings: The latest poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (20); 8-0; 240
2. Hoover; 8-0; 179
3. Central-Phenix City; 8-0; 161
4. Auburn; 6-1; 126
5. James Clemens; 8-0; 113
6. Fairhope; 6-1; 105
7. Oak Mountain; 6-1; 71
8. Theodore; 6-1; 68
9. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 57
10. Enterprise; 6-2; 12
Others receiving votes: Baker (5-2) 4, Prattville (5-3) 3, Daphne (4-2) 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 7-0; 237
2. Hartselle (1); 8-0; 181
3. Mountain Brook; 6-1; 139
4. Helena; 8-0; 134
5. Spanish Fort; 6-1; 117
6. Briarwood; 7-1; 101
7. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 73
8. Saraland; 6-2; 71
9. Hueytown; 6-1; 56
10. Jackson-Olin; 6-1; 15
Others receiving votes: Opelika (5-3) 9, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-2) 4, McAdory (6-2) 3.
CLASS 5A
1. Pike Road (17); 7-0; 230
2. Pleasant Grove (3); 6-1; 187
3. Leeds; 8-0; 156
4. Alexandria; 7-0; 143
5. Guntersville; 6-1; 103
6. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 102
7. UMS-Wright; 6-1; 92
8. Russellville; 6-1; 56
9. Greenville; 6-1; 32
10. Parker; 6-1; 22
Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (4-3) 9, Fairview (6-1) 5, Sylacauga (5-2) 2, Andalusia (5-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Handley (17); 6-0; 228
2. Madison Aca. (2); 6-1; 180
3. Vigor; 7-0; 160
4. American Chr. (1); 6-1; 150
5. Northside; 5-1; 108
6. Brooks; 7-0; 95
7. Gordo; 5-2; 89
8. St. James; 6-1; 56
9. West Limestone; 5-2; 30
10. Jackson; 6-2; 20
Others receiving votes: Oneonta (7-1) 5, Priceville (6-1) 4, Bibb Co. (6-2) 3, Cherokee Co. (5-2) 3, Anniston (5-2) 2, Williamson (5-3) 2, Alabama Chr. (5-2) 1, Good Hope (6-2) 1, Mobile Chr. (3-4) 1, Randolph (7-1) 1, West Morgan (4-4) 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Fyffe (20); 6-0; 240
2. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 180
3. Trinity; 7-0; 144
4. Piedmont; 6-1; 123
5. Opp; 7-1; 115
6. Winfield; 8-0; 113
7. Lauderdale Co.; 8-0; 69
8. Saks; 7-1; 50
9. Flomaton; 5-1; 44
10. T.R. Miller; 6-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (6-2) 12, Montgomery Aca. (5-2) 6, Plainview (5-2) 4, Ohatchee (4-3) 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Clarke Co. (14); 6-1; 216
2. Lanett (5); 6-2; 190
3. Mars Hill Bible; 5-2; 159
4. Ariton (1); 8-0; 148
5. Elba; 7-1; 122
6. *Spring Garden; 7-0; 93
7. *Cleveland; 5-2; 73
8. G.W. Long; 5-1; 51
9. Leroy; 6-1; 43
10. Luverne; 6-0; 19
Others receiving votes: Colbert Co. (5-2) 5, Tanner (6-2) 5, Aliceville (5-2) 4, B.B. Comer (6-2) 3, Falkville (4-3) 3, Midfield (6-1) 3, Sand Rock (6-1) 2, *Southeastern-Blount (4-3) 1.
*--Records include 1 forfeit by Cleveland and 2 by Southeastern-Blount for ineligible players.
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (16); 6-0; 227
2. Sweet Water (4); 7-0; 190
3. Maplesville; 7-0; 163
4. Pickens Co.; 6-1; 138
5. Decatur Heritage; 6-2; 107
6. Wadley; 8-0; 104
7. Notasulga; 6-1; 71
8. Keith; 6-1; 59
9. Sumiton Chr.; 6-1; 40
10. Millry; 5-2; 15
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (4-2) 10, Meek (5-2) 6, Samson (6-2) 4, Cedar Bluff (4-3) 3, Hubbertville (5-2) 2, Marion Co. (6-2) 1.
AISA
1. Autauga Aca. (19); 7-0; 237
2. Escambia Aca.; 6-1; 171
3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 6-1; 169
4. Chambers Aca.; 6-1; 138
5. Glenwood; 5-2; 114
6. Sparta; 6-0; 102
7. Patrician; 5-2; 82
8. Lee-Scott; 5-2; 63
9. Jackson Aca.; 6-1; 33
10. Macon-East; 5-3; 26
Others receiving votes: Lowndes Aca. (5-3) 3, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (4-3) 1.