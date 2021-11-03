Prep football rankings: The latest poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Hoover (19); 10-0; 237
2. Thompson; 9-1; 179
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 10-0; 164
4. Auburn; 8-2; 119
5. James Clemens; 10-0; 118
6. Fairhope; 9-1; 110
7. Theodore; 9-1; 81
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 69
9. Prattville; 7-3; 38
10. Baker; 7-3; 18
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (6-4) 4, Enterprise (7-3) 3.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 10-0; 237
2. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 180
3. Mountain Brook; 9-1; 161
4. Spanish Fort; 9-1; 128
5. Briarwood; 9-1; 112
6. Saraland; 8-2; 98
7. Hueytown; 9-1; 84
8. Helena; 9-1; 56
9. Pinson Valley; 7-3; 36
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 8-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Opelika (7-3) 13, Muscle Shoals (9-1) 7, Gardendale (8-2) 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (16); 9-0; 228
2. Pleasant Grove (3); 8-1; 181
3. Alexandria (1); 10-0; 169
4. UMS-Wright; 9-1; 129
5. Guntersville; 9-1; 123
6. Leeds; 9-1; 87
7. Parker; 9-1; 77
8. Central-Clay Co.; 8-2; 55
9. Russellville; 8-2; 42
10. St. Paul's; 7-3; 28
Others receiving votes: Fairview (9-1) 11, Tallassee (7-2) 9, Sylacauga (7-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Madison Aca. (19); 9-1; 237
2. American Chr. (1); 9-1; 182
3. Vigor; 9-1; 147
4. Northside; 9-1; 130
5. Brooks; 10-0; 115
6. Gordo; 8-2; 97
7. Handley; 7-2; 89
8. St. James; 9-1; 63
9. Jackson; 8-2; 40
10. Anniston; 5-4; 20
Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (8-2) 7, Priceville (9-1) 7, Oneonta (9-1) 5, Randolph (9-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (19); 10-0; 237
2. Fyffe; 8-1; 166
3. Winfield; 10-0; 152
4. Piedmont (1); 8-2; 143
5. Saks; 9-1; 118
6. T.R. Miller; 8-2; 91
7. Lauderdale Co.; 9-1; 82
8. Opp; 8-2; 43
9. Trinity; 8-2; 39
10. Bayside Aca.; 8-2; 35
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (7-3) 14, Ohatchee (8-2) 12, Montgomery Aca. (7-3) 3, Slocomb (7-3) 3, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-5) 1, Southside-Selma (9-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Lanett (18); 8-2; 234
2. Clarke Co. (2); 8-2; 165
3. Elba; 9-1; 156
4. Mars Hill Bible; 7-3; 134
5. Spring Garden; 10-0; 132
6. Ariton; 9-1; 100
7. Cleveland; 8-2; 80
8. G.W. Long; 8-1; 74
9. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 37
10. Luverne; 8-1; 8
Others receiving votes: Midfield (8-1) 6, Leroy (2-8) 5, Pisgah (7-3) 3, Orange Beach (9-1) 2, Aliceville (7-3) 1, Isabella (7-3) 1, LaFayette (7-3) 1, Tanner (7-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 9-0; 228
2. Sweet Water (4); 9-0; 191
3. Maplesville; 9-1; 143
4. Decatur Heritage; 8-2; 129
5. Pickens Co.; 8-2; 117
6. Notasulga; 8-1; 95
7. Keith; 8-1; 87
8. Wadley; 9-1; 86
9. Hubbertville; 7-2; 33
10. Kinston; 7-3; 11
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (6-3) 8, Meek (7-3) 3, Winterboro (6-4) 3, Millry (7-3) 2, Ragland (8-2) 2, Cedar Bluff (6-4) 1, R.A. Hubbard (6-4) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (20); 10-0; 240
2. Escambia Aca.; 9-1; 177
3. Pike Liberal Arts; 9-1; 163
4. Chambers Aca.; 9-1; 140
5. Patrician; 7-2; 114
6. Lee-Scott; 7-2; 95
7. Jackson Aca.; 8-1; 83
8. Sparta; 8-1; 57
9. Lowndes Aca.; 8-3; 36
10. Glenwood; 5-4; 19
Others receiving votes: Macon-East (7-4) 8, Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-4) 7, Crenshaw Chr. (6-3) 1.