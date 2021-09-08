Prep football rankings: The latest poll

CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (22); 3-0; 264
2. Hoover; 3-0; 195
3. Auburn; 3-0; 172
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 156
5. Central-Phenix City; 3-0; 136
6. Theodore; 3-0; 111
7. James Clemens; 3-0; 77
8. Enterprise; 3-0; 66
9. Oak Mountain; 3-0; 50
10. Daphne; 1-1; 13
Others receiving votes: Fairhope (2-1) 12, Baker (2-1) 1, Prattville (2-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Spanish Fort (19); 3-0; 255
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 3-0; 198
3. Pinson Valley (2); 2-1; 183
4. Briarwood; 3-0; 150
5. Mountain Brook; 3-0; 132
6. Hartselle; 3-0; 103
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-1; 70
8. Opelika; 1-2; 56
9. McAdory; 3-0; 50
10. Helena; 3-0; 28
Others receiving votes: Homewood (2-1) 16, Hueytown (2-1) 3, Buckhorn (3-0) 2, Eufaula (1-2) 2, Jackson-Olin (2-0) 2, Lee-Montgomery (2-0) 2, Oxford (1-2) 1, Pelham (2-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Pike Road (20); 3-0; 256
2. Pleasant Grove (2); 2-0; 200
3. Central-Clay Co.; 3-0; 177
4. Leeds; 3-0; 143
5. Faith-Mobile; 2-1; 120
6. Alexandria; 2-0; 108
7. Russellville; 3-0; 91
8. Guntersville; 2-1; 53
9. St. Paul’s; 1-2; 46
10. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 40
Others receiving votes: Andalusia (2-1) 9, Greenville (3-0) 6, Parker (3-0) 3, Tallassee (1-1) 2.
CLASS 4A
1. Gordo (19); 3-0; 255
2. Handley (3); 2-0; 203
3. Madison Aca.; 2-1; 161
4. West Limestone; 2-0; 137
5. Vigor; 3-0; 135
6. American Chr.; 2-1; 121
7. Anniston; 3-0; 94
8. Bibb Co.; 3-0; 46
9. Williamson; 1-2; 27
10. St. Michael; 2-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-1) 16, Jackson (2-1) 11, Jacksonville (1-2) 7, Mobile Chr. (1-1) 3, Priceville (2-0) 3, Straughn (3-0) 3, West Blocton (3-0) 3, Brooks (3-0) 2, Cleburne Co. (3-0) 2, Hamilton (3-0) 1, St. James (2-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Fyffe (20); 2-0; 258
2. Piedmont (2); 2-0; 200
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-0; 180
4. Plainview; 2-0; 145
5. Flomaton; 2-0; 133
6. Bayside Aca.; 3-0; 108
7. Montgomery Aca.; 2-1; 71
8. Trinity; 3-0; 66
9. Slocomb; 1-1; 42
10. Opp; 2-1; 9
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (1-2) 7, T.R. Miller (2-1) 7, Danville (3-0) 6, Winfield (3-0) 6, Saks (2-1) 4, Thomasville (1-1) 4, Ohatchee (1-2) 3, Southside-Selma (2-0) 3, Dadeville (1-1) 1, Excel (2-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 2-1; 246
2. Lanett (3); 2-1; 200
3. Geneva Co.; 2-0; 166
4. Spring Garden (2); 2-0; 165
5. Abbeville; 1-1; 134
6. Clarke Co.; 1-1; 107
7. Addison; 3-0; 72
8. Elba; 2-1; 36
9. Falkville; 2-1; 24
10. Sand Rock; 2-0; 21
Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (1-0) 19, Leroy (2-0) 19, Thorsby (2-0) 17, Ariton (3-0) 10, Westbrook Chr. (1-1) 7, Ider (2-1) 6, Central-Coosa (0-2) 5, B.B. Comer (1-2) 1, Colbert Co. (2-1) 1, Luverne (2-0) 1, North Sand Mountain (0-2) 1, Whitesburg Chr. (1-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (19); 1-0; 252
2. Sweet Water (3); 2-0; 203
3. Pickens Co.; 2-0; 181
4. Maplesville; 3-0; 156
5. Millry; 2-0; 130
6. Loachapoka; 2-0; 102
7. Marion Co.; 3-0; 71
8. Decatur Heritage; 1-2; 44
9. Keith; 3-0; 42
10. Notasulga; 3-0; 29
Others receiving votes: McKenzie (1-1) 10, Wadley (3-0) 10, Cedar Bluff (1-1) 9, Linden (0-2) 4, Hackleburg (2-0) 3, Samson (2-1) 3, Sumiton Chr. (2-0) 2, Winterboro (2-1) 2, Red Level (1-1) 1.
AISA
1. Escambia Aca. (22); 3-0; 264
2. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 195
3. Pike Liberal Arts; 2-1; 171
4. Chambers Aca.; 3-0; 154
5. Morgan Aca.; 2-0; 119
6. Bessemer Aca.; 1-1; 88
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-1; 70
8. Glenwood; 1-2; 66
9. Patrician; 1-1; 47
10. Sparta; 2-0; 25
Others receiving votes: Lee-Scott (1-1) 13, Edgewood (3-0) 12, Macon-East (1-2) 10, Jackson Aca. (3-0) 8, Crenshaw Chr. (1-1) 7, Valiant Cross (1-0) 3, Banks Aca. (2-1) 1, South Choctaw Aca. (2-1) 1.