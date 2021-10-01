Prep football: Pope has big game, Sylacauga smokes Elmore County

SYLACAUGA — Maleek Pope once again proved himself to be a major talent in Sylacauga’s 42-24 win over Elmore County on Friday night.
The senior running back rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns, marking the second straight game he has picked up at least 200 yards.
“Once again, I’m going to give all the credit to my offensive line,” Pope said. “They had a great game blocking. They were excellent.”
For the Aggies, this is their third win in a row. More importantly, this is their second win of the season.
Pope made his presence felt early in the first quarter. On the Aggies’ opening drive of the game, Pope rushed for 45 yards including a 16-yard run to the Elmore County 27 yard line.
On the ensuing play, Brayson Edwards found Q Swain who was able to haul in a one-handed catch in the back of the end zone for a touchdown to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead with 5:10 left in the first.
Pope rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Pope’s first score of the night came off an Elmore County fumble. The Panthers fumbled a kickoff return at their 26-yard line. It didn’t take Sylacauga long to capitalize off the turnover as Pope scored on a 24-yard run.
Pope added a pair of electrifying touchdown runs of 50 and 64 yards in the first half to help the Aggies take a 28-7 lead.
“Offensively, we felt like we had to get a body on a body upfront and let Maleek Pope do what he does,” Sylacauga head coach Rob Carter said. “We don’t design the plays where he turns around in a circle and scores but we know that we have that type of athlete. Our linemen know that.”
The attention Pope received from Elmore County’s defense opened things up for other players. Kyran Hughes scored on a 20-yard run to close out the first half to give Sylacauga a 35-7 lead at intermission.
Pope's final visit to the end zone was on an 8-yard run which increased their lead to 42-10.
What to know
—Pope has had a three-game stretch as he has rushed for 637 yards and 11 touchdowns .
—Elmore County scored 14 unanswered points in the second half including an 80-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stephenson to Jabari Murphy.
—Elmore County has lost 17 region games in a row.
Who said
—Kyran Hughes on the win: “It’s our third win in a row and it means a lot since this was a region game. It gives us a little hope that we can host a playoff game. I appreciate the line for doing their part and playing their role. I appreciate the fans for all the support that they gave us tonight.”
—Sylacauga’s Bryant Waters on the Aggies’ defensive performance: “Defensively, we played a good game. We were trying to shut down their offense and that's what we did tonight. Our goal was to stop the quarterback and that’s what we did.”
Next up
—Sylacauga (4-2,2-1) hosts Beauregard for homecoming Friday night. Elmore County (0-6) returns to action Oct. 15 against Beauregard.