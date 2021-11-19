You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football picks: See who LaVonte Young says will win this week

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Daily Home Sports Editor LaVonte Young picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:

B.B. Comer 28, Clarke County 27

Piedmont 27, Winfield 26

Fyffe 26, Saks 24

Handley 24, Jackson 21

Last week: 3-0

Overall: 84-18

 

