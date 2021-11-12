Prep football picks: See who LaVonte Young says will win this week

Daily Home Sports Editor LaVonte Young picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
Pickens County 24, Winterboro 22
Decatur Heritage 31, Ragland 28
B.B. Comer 34, Isabella 32
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 81-18
LaVonte Young is the Sports Editor for The Daily Home. Contact him at lyoung@dailyhome.com or follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.