Prep football picks: See who LaVonte Young says will win this week

  • Comments
High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Daily Home Sports Editor LaVonte Young picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:

Pickens County 24, Winterboro 22

Decatur Heritage 31, Ragland 28

B.B. Comer 34, Isabella 32

Last week: 4-1

Overall: 81-18

 

 

LaVonte Young is the Sports Editor for The Daily Home. Contact him at lyoung@dailyhome.com or follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.

