Prep football picks: See who LaVonte Young says will win this week

Winterboro 32, Vincent 24
Sylacauga 35, Leeds 28
Montgomery Catholic 34, B.B. Comer 26
Munford 28, Talladega 20
Lincoln 27, Southside 24
Fayetteville 20, Woodland 18
Valley Head 21, Ragland 16
Victory Christian 20 Sumiton Christian 12
