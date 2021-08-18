You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football picks: See who LaVonte Young says will win this week

  • Comments
High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Winterboro 32, Vincent 24

Sylacauga 35, Leeds 28

Montgomery Catholic 34, B.B. Comer 26

Munford 28, Talladega 20

Lincoln 27, Southside 24

Fayetteville 20, Woodland 18

Valley Head 21, Ragland 16

Victory Christian 20  Sumiton Christian 12

 

 

 

LaVonte Young is the Sports Editor for The Daily Home. Contact him at lyoung@dailyhome.com or follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.

Tags