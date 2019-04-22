Michael Easley has spent 14 years helping two head coaches make Saks a regular playoff contender in football. His time to be a head coach has arrived.
The Talladega County Board of Education approved Easley’s hiring as Munford’s new head football coach today. He replaces Bill Smith, who accepted the head-coaching job at Fayette County.
Easley, 38, had looked into other head-coaching openings but chose Munford for his head-coaching start.
“Just knowing about the program for a while, I think they’ve been to the semifinals two times in the last six or seven years,” Easley said. “They’ve had success recently, and I think they’ve got good administration. …
“I’ve known about the Munford program all my life, having a dad that was in coaching. Of course, we played them in high school and had some wars with them.”
Easley played for Cleburne County High School and began coaching as a volunteer assistant at Ohatchee. He also coached a year at Pleasant Valley before going to Saks under then-head coach Clint Smith in 2005.
Easley has coached at Saks the past 14 seasons, under Smith and current Wildcats head coach Jonathan Miller. Saks made the playoffs 11 of those seasons, including the past eight. The Wildcats reached the state semifinals in 2013 and 2017.
Easley has worked with quarterbacks including Tre Smith, now a defensive back and kick returner with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, and 2017 All-Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year LaDerrick Bell.
“It’s been a really good run here,” Easley said. “It’s little bittersweet to have to say goodbye to the place, but I’ve got a chance to be a head coach and just feel like it was a time to jump on it.”
Easley has a long list of coaching influences but counts his father as the biggest. David Easley coached at Banks, Talladega County Central, Linville and Ashville from 1985-93.
Michael Easley served as a manager under his father at TCC and Lineville.
“Over the years, some of the guys from TCC and Lineville who played for him, I would run into as I started getting older,” Michael Easley said. “They would always talk about him and ask how he was doing, and a lot of them would share with me the impact he had on their lives.
“At an earlier age, coaching was something I really wanted to do, and I got to see the relationship he had with a lot of his players up close.”