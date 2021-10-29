Prep football: Munford can't hold off powerful Ohatchee squad

MUNFORD — A dominant performance up front by the visiting Ohatchee squad keyed a 47-20 victory over Munford on Friday night.
The Indians (8-2) racked up 343 yards on the ground Friday, only punted once during the game’s competitive phase and rode that to the win over the Lions.
“They got a really good football team,” said Munford head coach Michael Easley, whose team is 3-7. “Hats off to them; they did a great job.”
Much of that credit went to quarterback Eli Ennis, who accounted for 215 yards, rushing and throwing, and accounted for five total touchdowns: four rushing, and one scooped fumble on defense in the third quarter.
“Eli’s a stud,” Ohatchee head coach Chris Findley said. “As a coach you just tyr to put Eli in a position to make plays.”
The key sequence in the game came at the end of the second quarter. After Ennis’ first touchdown put the Indians up 19-6, Munford’s Jacoby Young scored from 38 yards away, to draw the Lions to within six points with 1:18 left in the half.
Ennis immediately went to work, completing passes to move the ball to the Munford 38. Then, on fourth down, he evaded the rush and every other downfield defender for a 38-yard touchdown. The Indians led 27-13 at halftime.
To open the second half, Ennis scored again, this time on a 4-yard run, effectively icing the game.
“In the third quarter we really got it going, and it just was hard for them to stop,” Ennis said.
He added two more touchdowns, the last on a fumble recovery and return.
“That was nice,” he said. “Coach told me, you’re not going (back) in on offense. ... This is the only time I’ll be able to score; I’ve got to go with it.”
What to know
—Munford quarterback Connor Morgan played well in his own right, finishing with 171 yards rushing and throwing, and accounting for two touchdowns. His 16-yard rushing TD — Munford’s first score of the game — came on a play in which both teams appeared to stop. Officials huddled and allowed the play to stand. Morgan completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jaquan Anderson in the fourth quarter.
—Ohatchee’s Kyler Vice finished with 137 yards from the tailback spot, scoring two touchdowns.
—Munford’s Sylvester Smith, back in action after injuries had sidelined him most of the season, finished with 128 yards rushing and receiving.
Who said
—Munford head coach Michael Easley: “We’ve had a lot of injuries; things haven't gone as good as what we had hoped coming into the year. But our kids have played with great character all year long, and we’re extremely proud of them.”
—Ohatchee head coach Chris Findley: “We had some sloppy moments, but defensively we’ve been playing dominant for a few weeks now. That’s a good football team we played, and they made us adjust to some things. I think that game makes us better, playing those guys.”
Next up
—Munford closes its season at 3-7. Ohatchee is the No. 2 seed from 3A Region 5, and will host Geraldine in the playoffs next week.