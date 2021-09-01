Prep Football: Comer's James Carmichael earns Daily Home Player of the Week honors

James Carmichael is a man of few words, but his actions on the football field speak volumes.
Carmichael was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading B.B. Comer past Childersburg, 40-0 last Thursday night.
Carmichael hauled in three catches for 117 yards and a touchdown against Childersburg.
“He just comes to work,” B.B.Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “He’s not going to say a whole lot. He’s going to show up and get to work. If you correct him, he is going to say yes sir and move on. One thing that I have explained to him, and other guys, is that you don’t have to be verbal to be a leader. You can be a leader by doing what you are supposed to do. He’s one of those guys that does his job every day and stays quiet.”
Carmichael made his presence felt on the first play of the game as he turned a 20-yard completion into a 71-yard touchdown.
The junior was able to break several tackles before racing into the end zone. After the game, he said that was his best catch ever.
“I thought I was down. … I just caught it, and I was thinking about scoring,” Carmichael said.
Fossett said going into the game he knew he wanted to get Carmichael involved early against Childersburg.
“We set him up one-on-one in a trips formation,” Fossett said. “He climbed the ladder and made a great catch. He spun out of a tackle and went to the endzone. He had a couple of other good catches during the night. He turns around and plays defense for us too. He’s on the field a lot and he does a lot for us. Seeing him mature over the last couple of years and become a better ball player has been fun to watch.”
Having a great connection with the quarterback has also paid off for Carmichael. Devonta Carmichael, who is James’ older brother, is the signal-caller for the Tigers. The younger brother said that they push each other to get better.
“It makes me more comfortable having him throwing me the ball,” Carmichael said. “We work a lot outside of practice. We go to the field and work on my routes and his throwing.”
The Carmichael brothers have played a major role in turning things around at Comer. The Tigers have made the second round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Carmichael said that their goal this season is to take the next step in the postseason.
“We want to make it past the second round of the playoffs,” he said.” We just have to work hard and play hard.”
Fossett believes Carmichael will play a major role in their success especially on offense this season.
“Once we are able to hit him a couple of times this season it should free up some of our other guys to be able to be open as well,” Fossett said. “We have a good receiving group in James, JR Welch and Richard Weed, which is James ‘brother. We have a chance to have a three-headed monster in the receiving corp. All three of them runs good routes, all three can catch. We have to be able to push the ball and utilize them in space.”
Carmichael tries to model his game after Green Bay All-Pro receiver Green Devante Adams.
“I like the way he runs his routes,” Carmichael said. “I don’t run my routes as good as him but I try.”
Carmichael and the Tigers host Lanett on Friday.