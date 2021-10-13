Prep football: Area teams look to stay alive in playoff race

The playoff race for high school football is heating up. Several area teams still control their destiny going into the final two weeks of region play. For several teams in The Daily Home coverage area, the formula to get into the postseason is simple, win and you’re in.
Only three teams in the area have currently clinched playoff berths. B.B. Comer, Winterboro, and Sylacauga punched their tickets to the playoff last week with wins. All three of them can clinch the second seed and a guaranteed home playoff game in the first round of the playoffs if they win their final region games.
Here is a region break down:
Class 1A, Region 5: Wadley (8-0, 5-0) has been the dominant team in the region. The Bulldogs have outscored their region opponents 217-36 in five games.
Winterboro (5-3, 4-1) is the second seed in the region. The Bulldogs will have a chance to clinch the second seed on Oct. 15 against Woodland.
Three teams are currently fighting for the final two seeds in the region. Ragland (5-2, 2-2), Victory Christian (3-5,2-2) and Woodland (2-5, 2-2). Victory Christian will play both Woodland and Ragland in the next two weeks. All three teams control their own destiny. For all three teams, the head-to-head matchup will be vital. Victory Christian will have to play Woodland and Ragland to get into the playoffs. If the Lions win both, they are in the playoffs as the third seed. If they split the two games, they will own the tiebreaker over the team that they defeated.
Ragland has games against TC Central and Victory Christian left. If they win both, they will secure the third seed.
Class 2A, Region 4: Lanett (6-2,5-0) is the top seed in the region. The Panthers will have a chance to clinch their fifth straight region title if they win their final two games. B.B. Comer is currently the second seed. The Tigers will have to win their final two games against Vincent and Randolph County to clinch the second seed in the region. LaFayette (4-3,3-2)and Vincent (4-3,3-2) are tied for the third seed. If the two teams win this week, they will play each other on Oct. 22 to determine the third and fourth seed. Fayetteville still has a chance to earn a playoff berth. If the Wolves defeat LaFayette and Ranburne, they will clinch a playoff berth.
In Class 5A, Region 4: Central Clay County (7-1, 5-0) is the top seed with one region game remaining, Tallassee on Oct. 22. The last three spots will be determined in the next two weeks. Sylacauga, Holtville, and Tallassee are tied in the region with a 3-1 record.
If Sylacauga wins out, they will clinch the second seed in the region and host a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2001. The Aggies will travel to take on win-less Talladega on Friday, and they will host Holtville next week. The Bulldogs clinched the second seed last season by defeating Sylacauga 31-27 in the region finale.
Holtville will face both Tallassee and Sylacauga in the next two weeks. If the Bulldogs win, both secure the second seed. If they split the two games, they will own the tiebreaker over the team that they defeated.
Tallassee has a chance to shake up the region. The Tigers still have games against Holtville and Central Clay County. If they win out, they could create a possible two or three-way tie for the top seed in the region.
Class 5A, Region 6: Alexandria and Leeds are on course to play each other for the region title next week. The Valley Cubs and Green Wave are both undefeated in the region. Center Point and Moody are currently the third and fourth seed if the season ended today. If both teams win out, they clinch a playoff berth. Lincoln is currently in fifth place in the region. The Golden Bears can stand in the way of Moody making the postseason. If Lincoln defeats Hayden on Friday and Moody next week, they will clinch a playoff berth.
Pell City, Munford, Talladega, and TC Central are eliminated from playoff contention.