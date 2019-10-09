A capsule preview of some high school football games involving teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area tonight and Friday night. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7 unless otherwise noted:
Thursday games
Class 1A
Appalachian at Winterboro (6 p.m. start time)
Last meeting: Bulldogs won 52-14 (2018)
Series: Winterboro leads 8-0
Outlook: The Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3) will face a must-win Region 5 showdown with the Eagles (6-1, 3-0) tonight at Bulldog Stadium. Winterboro head coach Alan Beckett said his team had one of its more disappointing games in a 21-14 loss to Victory Christian in Week 6. Despite getting some great seasons out of his senior class, Beckett’s bunch needs to run the table or get help if it wants to make another postseason appearance. Appalachian features a capable passer in Noah Harris, but Winterboro quarterback Isaiah Holland can hurt defenses with his feet and his arm when he’s on target. After the loss to the Lions, Beckett said this season could go one of two directions. His players must be ready, because the fork in the road has arrived.
Donoho at Talladega County Central
Last meeting: The Falcons won 45-18 (2018)
Series: Fighting Tigers lead 11-5
Outlook: The 2019 season has been a meat-grinder for a young Fighting Tigers squad that’s struggled to put together a complete game. TC Central’s offense averages 6.3 points per game and faces a Falcons’ defense that has shut out two of its five opponents. Donoho head coach Mark Sanders is 2-3 in his career against Fighting Tigers’ head coach Chris Mahand.
ASD at Louisiana School for the Deaf
Last meeting: The Silent Warriors won 36-22 (2018)
Series: ASD leads 20-1
Outlook: The Silent Warriors should be in a mood to play angry after suffering a 50-14 homecoming loss to Model Secondary School for the Deaf (Washington, D.C.) on Saturday where the Eagles added insult to injury with a late touchdown pass despite the rout being in full effect. Louisiana’s track record is practically non-existent against ASD, with the program’s last win coming in 1988 (a 47-13 victory).
Friday games
Class 6A
Pell City at Clay-Chalkville
Last meeting: The Cougars won 61-0 (2018)
Series: Clay-Chalkville leads 11-2
Outlook: Whatever boost of confidence the Panthers gained by blasting Etowah 45-6 at Pete Rich Stadium last week needs to travel when the Panthers face the Cougars in Region 6 play. Clay-Chalkville finds itself fighting for the fourth seed in the region, but a win by the Panthers would derail the Cougars and open the back door for an outside shot at postseason play should the Panthers somehow win out.
Class 5A
Munford at Mortimer Jordan
Last meeting: The Blue Devils won 45-6 (2018)
Series: Mortimer Jordan leads 1-0
Outlook: If the season ended today, the Lions would finish fifth in Region 5 and miss the playoffs for the second season in a row. Fortunately for Munford, there’s still three region games to be played. Unfortunately for the Lions, the Blue Devils have generated more than 34 points per game offensively. Munford quarterback Jay Tuck will have to play a mistake-free game, and linebacker Justin Sistrunk will have to make his presence felt for the Lions to keep pace.
Class 3A
B.B. Comer at Pleasant Valley
Last meeting: The Raiders won 39-6 (2018)
Series: Pleasant Valley leads 1-0
Outlook: In 2019, B.B. Comer’s best performances have come during odd-numbered weeks away from Legion Stadium. Although the Tigers had some trouble containing the Raiders’ double-wing offense a season ago, B.B. Comer’s squad is hungry and capable of stealing a win. To do so, the Tigers must hope quarterback Devonta Carmichael and running back Raphaele Johnson can find ways to do damage against a Pleasant Valley defense that surrenders just 17.3 points per game.
Class 1A
Victory Christian at Spring Garden
Last meeting: The Panthers won 39-12 (2018)
Series: Spring Garden leads 1-0
Outlook: Victory players may wish this game had been played on Spring Garden’s homecoming, as the Lions have become adept at playing the role of David and slaying homecoming adversaries on the road. Victory may need more than a rock to take down the homestanding Panthers. The Lions may be without senior running back Lee Yeager, who injured his shoulder against Winterboro, but they won’t be short on heart. The Panthers better not let this team hang around for four quarters because Victory has just enough grit and young playmakers to make them pay.