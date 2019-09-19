A capsule preview of some high school football games involving teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area tonight. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7:
Class 1A
Winterboro at Talladega County Central
Last meeting: Bulldogs won 39-12 (2018)
Series: Fighting Tigers lead 25-18
Outlook: Both teams enter Week 4 looking for their first Region 5 win, but Winterboro (2-2, 0-2) has appeared more competitive in its matchups than TC Central (0-3, 0-2) to this point. Bulldogs head coach Alan Beckett must work with his squad to clean up the turnovers and penalties, two problem areas for the team early this season. It’s been a rough go for the Fighting Tigers, particularly on offense, where they have averaged 10.7 points per game. Anything is possible in a rivalry game, but the Bulldogs may have too much firepower on offense for TC Central to overcome. An X-factor for Winterboro may be senior quarterback Isaiah Holland, who had one of his best games throwing (10 of 12 for 154 yards) against Donoho in a 33-21 Week 3 loss.
Ragland at Victory Christian
Last meeting: Purple Devils won 53-14 (2018)
Series: Ragland leads 13-2
Outlook: Victory Christian (1-2, 0-1) might be a young squad, but the Lions have kept it competitive in their two losses and kept their opponents from leaving with blowout victories. Ragland (1-3, 1-1) has used its matchup against Victory Christian as a launch point for a prolonged winning streak the past two seasons, and another win for the Purple Devils would certainly help matters as far as vying for a playoff spot down the road. Lions head coach Bruce Breland will need more young talent to step up to the challenge and prevent the same fate as a season ago against Ragland.
Class 3A
Randolph County at B.B. Comer
Last meeting: Randolph County won 32-6 (2018)
Series: Randolph County leads 4-2
Outlook: This battle of the Tigers at Legion Stadium should be a test for B.B. Comer (1-2, 1-1), which is a handful of plays from being undefeated. Getting the first win of the season in a 40-0 rout of Glencoe last week should have given head coach Adam Fossett’s squad a much-needed boost of confidence heading into a clash with a Randolph County team that advanced to the 3A semifinals a year ago.
Class 4A
Childersburg at Handley
Last meeting: Childersburg won 42-26 (2018)
Series: Handley leads 9-8
Outlook: Childersburg head coach Jonathan Beverly will take his team east for a Region 4 battle. Beverly said following the Tigers’ 28-20 loss to Holtville a week ago that the Handley contest wasn’t a must-win, but one he’d like to have. For Childersburg (2-2, 0-2) to keep from extending its region losing streak to six games, it must lean on its biggest strength -- a rushing attack good for 200-plus yards nearly every time it takes the field. Childersburg running back Xzavion Garrett might be one of the best running backs in a region full of offensive talent.
Class 5A
Munford at Springville
Last meeting: Lions won 45-14 (2018)
Series: Tigers lead 4-1
Outlook: The first season at Munford (1-3, 0-2) hasn’t been easy for head coach Michael Easley, and with games against Lincoln, Moody and Mortimer Jordan on deck, he certainly can’t look past an improved Springville (2-2, 0-2) squad. The Lions must find a way to strike first and fast with quarterback J Tuck and running back Justin Sistrunk. On defense, Sistrunk must lead the way and set the tone against the Tigers.