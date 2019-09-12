A capsule preview of some high school football games involving teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area tonight. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7:
Class 6A
Pell City at Gardendale
Last meeting: Gardendale won 41-21
Series: Gardendale leads 6-2
Outlook: After having their worst showing of the season last week, how will Pell City respond?
The Panthers allowed 41 points in the first half against a talented Oxford team.
Offensively, Pell City will need more production from Mitchell Gossett. The senior quarterback only threw for 47 yards passing last week.
Gardendale enters tonight’s matchup on a three-game winning streak. The Rockets defeated Huffman, 30-7 last week.
Gardendale’s defense has been stifling this season, allowing 11.7 points per game.
If the Panthers did not correct their execution on offense and tackling woes on defense, it could be a repeat of last week’s performance.
Class 5A
Munford at Center Point
Last meeting: Center Point won 32-0
Series: Center Point leads 1-0
Outlook: After facing the defending 5A champions Central Clay County last week, Munford will have to take on No. 10 Center Point. The Eagles defeated Mortimer Jordan 28-21 last week. Munford has struggled offensive as the Lions only average 15 points per game and it is hard to believe that it will get going against a Center Point team that shut out the Lions last season.
Class 4A
Leeds at Lincoln
Last meeting: Lincoln won, 42-21
Series: Leeds leads 9-4
Outlook: Lincoln comes off a much-needed bye week after getting blown out by Wellborn 61-34 two weeks ago. The Golden Bears’ defense will be challenged again tonight by the Green Wave. Leeds has scored 33 points in its previous two games.
Lincoln will have to do a better job of controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. In their game against Wellborn, Lincoln allowed over 600 yards of offense.
Offensively, Javion Surles threw for 290 yards and five touchdowns. But the Golden Bears were unable to run the ball as they only rushed for 33 yards.
Leeds defeated Elmore County, 34-27 last week. For the Green Wave, this will be their biggest test of the young season. Leeds has the talent to leave Lincoln with an upset if the Golden Bears are still making the same mistakes this week.
Class 3A
B.B.Comer at Glencoe
Last matchup: Comer won 40-7
Series: Comer leads 3-0
Outlook: B.B.Comer played well at times this season, but the Tigers haven’t made enough plays to get into the win column. Last week, the Tigers fell to 3A, Region 6 foe Saks 50-36. Comer has shown the ability to score points, which is something Glencoe hasn’t been able to do this season. Through two games, Glencoe has been outscored 68-0.
Class 2A
Fayetteville at Central Coosa
Last matchup: Fayetteville won 17-8
Series: Fayetteville leads 4-1
Outlook: Fayetteville (2-1, 0-1) enters the game looking to get off to its best start of the season since starting 4-0 in the 2015 season.
The Wolves look to bounce back after falling to Reeltown 63-14 last week.
Fayetteville will need quarterback Blake Machen and receiver Pacey DeLoach to get the Wolves’ offense back on track.
Central Coosa enters the game coming off a bye week. The Cougars have been outscored 83-0 in two games this season.
Lack of depth has hurt Central Coosa as they only finished with nine players against Winterboro in the season opener.
Class 1A
Ragland at TC Central
Last meeting: TC Central won 22-0
Series: TC Central leads 12-7
Outlook: It looks like it is a rebuilding year for both programs. The Fighting Tigers are 0-2 on the season and they have allowed 108 points in two games. The Purple Devils are 0-3 and they have allowed 107 points.