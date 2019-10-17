A capsule preview of some high school football games involving teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7 unless otherwise noted:
Friday
Class 6A
Pinson Valley at Pell City
Last meeting: The Indians won 52-7 (2018)
Series: The Panthers lead 10-7
Outlook: Pell City’s woes in Region 6 continued last week with a 49-0 loss to Clay-Chalkville. While the Panthers (2-5, 0-4) have the home field advantage, it could prove to be a challenge in matching the talent level of Pinson Valley (5-2, 4-1). Panthers fans might have a recommendation for the Alabama High School Athletic Association come this winter, “Be Kind, Please Realign.”
Class 5A
St. Clair County at Munford
Last meeting: The Lions won 38-33 (2018)
Series: Munford leads 10-3
Outlook: The Lions (4-4, 2-3) will look to keep their postseason hopes alive against the winless Saints. Last season’s close call in Odenville may well be an anomaly, as the Saints average 8.9 points per game in 2019. Munford head coach Michael Easley has been challenged in his first season, but his inaugural run with the Lions has been more successful than Brooks Dampeer’s first year as football boss at St. Clair County. A win by Munford and a loss by Sylacauga against Central Clay County would set up a Week 9 matchup at Legion Stadium for the fourth playoff spot in Region 5.
Class 4A
Childersburg at Lincoln
Last meeting: The Golden Bears won 42-8 (2018)
Series: Childersburg leads 19-17
Outlook: A lot of pieces have to fall into place for Tigers head coach Jonathan Beverly’s squad to make the playoffs in Region 4, but to quote a famous Lloyd Christmas line from the movie “Dumb and Dumber” -- “So you’re telling me there’s a chance?” Childersburg will need its best games from Xzavion Garrett, Terry Thomas, Cameron Thrash, Zay Youngblood and basically any player with a pulse, and the will to win, to derail a Lincoln squad that had to claw its way back for a critical region victory a week ago against Handley. Golden Bears head coach Matt Zedaker’s team enters the fifth round of the region prize fight, and he must make sure his players aren’t emotionally drained and punch-drunk.
Class 3A
Piedmont at B.B. Comer
Last meeting: The Bulldogs won 42-0 (2018)
Series: Piedmont leads 3-2
Outlook: Even-numbered weeks have coincided with uneven performances by Comer (3-4, 2-3) in 2019. The Tigers must contend with the No. 1-ranked team in 3A, but Comer’s players, particularly sophomore quarterback Devonta Carmichael, have played with confidence this fall. Even if Comer falls to Piedmont, it will still have a chance to reach the playoffs if, after region play concludes, the Tigers, Saks and Pleasant Valley each have 3-4 records in the region. Like many teams at this time of the season, Comer will take things a game at a time.
Class 2A
Fayetteville at Horseshoe Bend
Last meeting: The Generals won 34-13 (2018)
Series: Horseshoe Bend leads 3-0
Outlook: Fayetteville (4-3, 1-3) controls its own destiny at New Site tonight. The Generals and Wolves find themselves in a sprint to the finish of region play with Vincent to see which team can claim the fourth playoff spot in Region 4. Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh must get sophomore quarterback Pacey DeLoach to minimize mistakes and use his athleticism to keep the offense rolling, whether he’s taking snaps or lining up at receiver.
Class 1A
Donoho at Victory Christian
Last meeting: The Falcons won 48-0 (2018)
Series: Donoho leads 5-4
Outlook: Victory (4-3, 2-2) continues to take challenges head-on and show it’s a young squad willing to fight. The Lions will face off against a Donoho squad coached by a familiar face, Mark Sanders. Three seasons ago, Sanders led to the Lions to their first-ever home playoff win, but for Victory to get a step closer to the postseason, the freshmen from Sanders’ playoff team, now seniors under current head coach Bruce Breland, will need to upset the Falcons.
Loachapoka at Talladega County Central
Last meeting: The Indians won 26-20 (2018)
Series: Loachapoka leads 9-5
Outlook: Of the Fighting Tigers’ 27 players, 12 range from sophomores to seniors, while 15 are freshmen or younger -- with a whopping nine seventh-graders. This is said not to make excuses for TC Central head coach Chris Mahand’s squad, but simply to illustrate just how young the Fighting Tigers have become in just a two-year span. The growing pains may continue against the Indians, but it’s only a matter of time before these young tigers learn how to fight.
Saturday
Class 1A
Mississippi School for the Deaf at Alabama School for the Deaf (2 p.m. at Kiwanis Field)
Last meeting: The Silent Warriors won 44-20 (2016)
Series: ASD leads 21-7-2
Outlook: The Silent Warriors (3-4) rebounded from their loss to Model Secondary School for the Deaf (Washington, D.C.) in Week 6 to defeat the Louisiana School for the Deaf 44-24. Look for ASD head coach Paul Kulick to use running backs Michael Paige and Cory McKinnie to help keep his team on track for another Mason-Dixon Championship.