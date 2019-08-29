A capsule preview of some high school football games involving teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area tonight. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7:
Munford at Talladega
Last meeting: Talladega won, 20-10
Series: Talladega leads, 17-4
Outlook: Both teams enter the season with new head coaches. Talladega’s Shannon Felder, who was hired in late July, only had three weeks to get his offensive and defensive schemes installed. The Tigers return several talented players from last season’s team that made it to the playoffs, including quarterback Nigel Scales as well as playmakers Michael McGregor and D’Corian Wilson.
The Michael Easley era got off to a rocky start last week as the Lions fell to Class 6A powerhouse Oxford 48-6. Munford struggled on both sides of the ball. The Lions were held to 21 total yards and minus-24 rushing. Defensively, they allowed 380 yards of total offense, including 283 via the ground.
In last year’s Talladega-Munford showdown, Scales made big plays with his throwing arm to lead the Tigers to the win. Scales will have to do the same if the Tigers are going to have success tonight.
Munford will depend on quarterback J Tuck to get its offense going. If Munford is going to get into the win column tonight, Tuck will have to make plays with his throwing arm as well as his feet.
Wellborn at Lincoln
Last meeting: Wellborn won, 41-22
Series: Wellborn leads, 4-1
Outlook: Lincoln enters tonight’s game looking to avenge last season’s loss to the Panthers. The Golden Bears (1-0) will have to clean up some mistakes they made last week at Southside-Gadsden. Lincoln fumbled four times, including once at the goal line. The Golden Bears’ defense played well, but it stayed on the field most of the game. The Golden Bears will have to establish their ground attack, which will open things up for QB Javion Surles to give his playmakers on the outside the chance to make plays.
The Panthers enter the game looking to improve to 2-0. Wellborn defeated Oak Grove 39-7 last week.
Wellborn rushed for 294 yards in the win. Kentez Hunt led the way with 114 yards on eight carries. Lincoln’s defense will have to account for quarterback Jett Smith, who rushed for 64 yards and threw for 56 and a touchdown.
Lincoln will be trying for its first 2-0 start since 2009.
Chilton County at Sylacauga
Last meeting: Sylacauga won, 20-13 (2018)
Series: Sylacauga leads, 27-14-1
Outlook: The Aggies had their share of first-game jitters in their season-opening win over Leeds, 20-3 last week. Sylacauga struggled to hold onto the ball, fumbling four times. The Aggies’ backfield duo of Jordan Ridgeway and Maleek Pope rushed for 215 yards combined. Ridgeway rushed for 89 yards and three scores, while Pope rushed for 108 yards.
Cleaning up their miscues will be vital for the Aggies. Sylacauga committed 10 penalties and fumbled three times inside the Leeds’ 10-yard line.
Defensively, the Aggies controlled the line of scrimmage, allowing only 94 yards of offense.
Chilton County will be trying to earn its first win of the season tonight. The Tigers fell to Stanhope Elmore 24-8 last week. Chilton County gave up all 24 points in the first half.
Offensively, the Tigers struggled to put together drives. Their lone score came on a 9-yard touchdown pass, which was set up by a high snap that sailed over the Stanhope Elmore punter’s head and was recovered at the 3-yard line.
Pell City at Calera
Last meeting: Pell City won, 27-7 (2018)
Series: Pell City leads, 1-0
Outlook: The Panthers are looking to bounce back from their season-opening loss to Fort Payne, 28-13 last week.
Pell City will have to get its offense on track against the Eagles. Last week, the Panthers scored all 13 of their points in the first half. Pell City must find a way to both get its ground attack going and get the ball to standout receiver Jared Posey.
Calera enters the game looking to go to 2-0. The Eagles pulled out a 27-20 win over Pelham last week. Calera scored 27 points in the first half before Pelham answered with 20 in the second.
ASD at Valley Head
Last meeting: Valley Head won, 38-6 (2018)
Series: Valley Head leads, 3-0
Outlook: ASD enters the season looking to build off its 5-4 record last fall.
The Silent Warriors return signal-caller Tanner Woods. In five games in 2018, Woods led ASD to a 4-1 record.
ASD also returns playmakers in Michael Paige and Cory McKinnie.
Valley Head enters the season looking to break a nine-game losing streak. The Tigers' lone win of the 2018 season came against the Silent Warriors. ASD will have the tough task of containing dual-threat quarterback Jordan Burt. The junior signal-caller can get it done through the air, but he is also athletic and elusive enough to pull it and make a big play with his legs.