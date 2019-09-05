A capsule preview of some high school football games involving teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area tonight. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7:
Class 6A
Oxford at Pell City
Last meeting: The Yellow Jackets won 33-0 (2018)
Series: Oxford leads 34-18-1
Outlook: This shouldn’t be a game where Panthers head coach Wayne Lee has to pour on the motivation for his players as they prepare to face Oxford, led by Pell City’s former coach, Keith Etheredge. The Panthers will need a strong game from quarterback Mitchell Gossett and must find a way to outwork a talented nest of Yellow Jackets.
Class 5A
Sylacauga at Springville
Last meeting: The Aggies won 48-10 (2018)
Series: Sylacauga leads 3-0
Outlook: In last season’s matchup between these squads, Aggies running back Jordan Ridgeway put on a show with six touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving). Springville is 2-0 for the first time since 2013, while Sylacauga is looking to open 3-0 for the fourth consecutive year.
Central Clay County at Munford
Last meeting: The Volunteers won 35-14 (2018)
Series: Central Clay County leads 7-0
Outlook: The Lions are coming off a 28-15 win over Talladega where linebacker Justin Sistrunk showed his ability to make plays on both sides of the football. Munford head coach Michael Easley must lean on Sistrunk, a key senior leader, against the defending 5A state champion Volunteers.
Class 3A
Saks at B.B. Comer
Last meeting: The Wildcats won 49-0 (2018)
Series: Saks leads 2-1
Outlook: Adam Fossett’s Tigers endured a grueling 24-18 double-overtime loss to Winterboro last week, but his squad appeared to make strides compared to this point a season ago. Comer quarterback Devonta Carmichael showed flashes of potential in the passing game, and running back Raphaele Johnson ran for 102 yards on 29 carries with three touchdowns against Winterboro. If the Tigers can cut down on turnovers and penalties, this Region 6 matchup has the potential to be surprisingly competitive.
Class 2A
Fayetteville at Reeltown
Last meeting: The Rebels won 48-0 (2018)
Series: Reeltown leads 7-0
Outlook: The Wolves are 2-0 for the first time since their 2015 playoff run, and winning early can generate confidence. Fayetteville wide receiver Pacey DeLoach has opened his sophomore season with receiving touchdowns of 80-plus yards in back-to-back games.
Class 1A
Talladega County Central at Appalachian
Last meeting: The Fighting Tigers won 34-0 (2018)
Series: TC Central leads 8-0
Outlook: Fighting Tigers head coach Chris Mahand may have limited numbers on his roster, but traditionally, TC Central fares well against the Eagles whether at home or away. Only one of the eight meetings in the series history was decided by seven or fewer points (a 20-19 Fighting Tigers’ win in 2006).
Victory Christian at Gaylesville
Last meeting: The Lions won 14-8 (2018)
Series: Victory Christian leads 1-0
Outlook: Victory Christian head coach Bruce Breland will get a second look at freshman quarterback Dalton Lewellyn in action before the squad starts region play next week against Appalachian.